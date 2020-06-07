Duty to intervene: Floyd police officers spoke but did not intervene – Up News Info

Minneapolis was among several cities that had policies on the books that required police officers to intervene to prevent colleagues from using unreasonable force, but that did not save George Floyd, and law enforcement experts say such rules always they will go against the entrenched police culture and the fear of being ostracized and branded as a "rat,quot;.

The power dynamic may have been magnified in Floyd's case because two of the four officers involved were rookies and the longest-serving officer on the scene was a training officer, Derek Chauvin, a 19-year-old police veteran who was seen putting the knee on the back. from the black man's neck despite his screams that he couldn't breathe.

Although the rookie officers' attorneys say both men voiced their concerns about Chauvin's actions at the time, they were ultimately unable to stop him. Chauvin is now charged with second-degree murder, and his three fellow officers are accused of aiding and abetting.

"This is a lesson for every police officer in the United States: If you see something that is wrong, you must step in," said Joseph Giacalone, a former New York police sergeant who now teaches at the John Jay College of Criminal Justice. “There are many gray areas in surveillance, but this was crystal clear. … It is better that you be excluded by the group than going to prison for murder. "

Andrew Scott, a former police chief from Boca Raton, Florida, who testifies in cases of use of force: "They are suffering the effects of an organizational culture that does not allow that or reward that behavior." The fraternity of the forces of public order is a close fraternity and the fraternities have a group thought ”.

The attorneys for the two rookies, Thomas Lane and J. Alexander Kueng, emphasized their place in the police hierarchy in the initial appearance of the officers now fired last week. They noted that they were both on their fourth day as full-fledged police officers at the time of Floyd's arrest on May 25, while Chauvin was an authority figure as a designated training officer for new police officers.

"They are required to call him 'sir,'" Lane's attorney Earl Gray told the judge. "He has 20 years of experience. What is my client supposed to do but follow what the training officer said? Does that help and incite a crime?

Gray noted that Lane questioned Chauvin's actions during the arrest, and Kueng's attorney Thomas Plunkett said his client told his fellow police officers, "They shouldn't be doing this."

But according to criminal complaints that detailed Floyd's arrest on suspicion of passing a bogus bill, officials did not back his words with action.

Lane held Floyd's legs and Kueng held his back while Chauvin placed his knee on Floyd's head and neck. It was then that Floyd repeatedly said "I can't breathe," Mom "and,quot; please. "At one point, Floyd said," I'm about to die. "However, Chauvin, Lane, and Kueng did not move. And a fourth Officer Tou Thao continued to stand nearby keeping viewers behind.

Moments later, Lane asked, "Should we put it on the side?" Chauvin replied, "No, stay where we got it." Lane said he was concerned that Floyd would experience excited delirium, a condition in which a person can become agitated and aggressive or die suddenly, according to the documents.

"So we have it upside down," Chauvin replied.

Despite his concerns, Lane did nothing to help Floyd or reduce the force used on him, according to the complaint. Neither he nor Keung and Chauvin moved from their posts until an ambulance arrived and they took Floyd to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Minneapolis police added a "duty to intervene,quot; policy in 2016, saying officers are required to "arrest or attempt to arrest another sworn employee when force is inappropriately applied or is no longer required." City officials moved on Friday to strengthen that duty by trying to make it enforceable in court and requiring officers to immediately report to their superiors when they see the use of any neck restraints or strangulation.

Similar "duty to intervene,quot; policies and initiatives had been in place for years in New York City, Miami, and New Orleans. And since the case of Floyd, Dallas and Charlotte, North Carolina, they are among the places that have enacted such policies.

But, Scott said, "There is a policy, and then there is practice. Chances are, practice and custom will prevail over politics."

Departments often do not reward officers for interfering with colleagues or reporting that they breached the policy, Scott said. And the officers who intervene run the risk of being marginalized by their fellow officers and qualified as informants in the ranks.

"In law enforcement, if you are seen as a person you cannot trust, you will not have the timely endorsement of other officers," Scott said. "That is a legitimate fear factor."

Geoff Alpert, a professor of criminology at the University of South Carolina, said that when Lane asked Chauvin at the time, he was undoubtedly "scared to death."

But finally, Alpert said, "he wasn't brave enough,quot; to physically step in to stop him. "I knew he would go to hell for the 19-year veteran and all his friends."

Lost in the fury over the Floyd case and the national outcry and debate over race and police brutality is the fact that half of the four officers involved in his arrest were minorities, hired as part of a Minneapolis police program credited for helping to diversify largely white strength.

Thao, a 34-year-old man of Southeast Asian Hmong descent with more than a decade in the force, and Kueng, a 26-year-old African-American novice who previously worked as a department store security guard, were part of the officers' program for community service that brings recruits together to work part-time with the goal of making them regular members of the force.

Chauvin, 44, is white, as is Lane, although it's an outlier of a different kind, a 37-year-old rookie who joined the police after working as a juvenile detention guard.

Chuck Wexler, executive director of the Police Executive Investigation Forum, a Washington-based panel of experts, said getting officers to take action, sometimes against more experienced colleagues, is at the center of stopping police abuse.

"These new officers are placed in a position where they are told," This is your mentor. He will teach you, "" he said. "A 20-year veteran is supposed to know what he is doing and clearly did not. He made all the mistakes he could make."