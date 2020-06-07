Driver surrenders after leading CHP in multi-county chase, speeding up with 2 flat tires – Up News Info Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The California Highway Patrol was searching for a high-speed SUV on several freeways on Sunday afternoon.

The male driver was wanted for speeding before leading CHP officers on a search that began shortly before 3 p.m. and it ended almost two hours later.

Our Sky2 helicopter ended the chase around 3:08 p.m. The gray Dodge Durango was traveling at around 100 mph before slowing down to around 60 mph and surrendering peacefully to officers.

The driver traveled on the San Bernardino Freeway (10) eastbound toward Baldwin, Highway 5 northbound in Orange County, Highway 10 eastbound on Highway 605, San Bernardino Highway (10) this.

While the driver avoided hitting motorists during the chase and was heading in the right direction of traffic, he maintained high speeds and could be seen to change lanes quickly.

At around 3:50 p.m., the SUV lost its front tires and appeared to be driving on metal wheels alone for several minutes. It is unclear whether a spiked strip caused the damage.

The driver's vehicle stopped after 4 p.m., with several CHP cruises and a K9 surrounding it.

He surrendered and was arrested around 4:20 p.m. incident-free in the Beaumont-Banning area of ​​Riverside County.