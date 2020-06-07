Drew Brees wrote a letter to President Trump condemning his point of view

Drew Brees and Donald Trump have been coming and going this week over a divisive issue.

First, New Orleans Saints quarterback Brees told Yahoo Finance that "he will never agree that anyone disrespects the flag," noting that his grandparents fought in World War II.

After receiving significant criticism from his teammates, opponents and the general public for his stance, Brees apologized on Instagram to those whom he may have offended, saying his comments were callous. He wrote: "I am sorry that I took so long to act and participate meaningfully, but I am your ally in this fight."

President Trump was outraged at Brees' revised view, writing in a series of tweets: "He should not have resumed his original stance of honoring our magnificent American flag."

Trump made it clear he still doesn't approve of kneeling during the national anthem, a polarizing form of protest that started when Colin Kaepernick knelt in 2016 and is still widely debated and debated today.

… We should stand tall and upright, ideally with a greeting or a hand on our hearts. There are other things you can protest, but not our Great American Flag: DON'T KNEE! – Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 5, 2020

Brees then wrote Trump a letter on social media, replying that he believes this "is not a problem about the American flag." He said the flag should not be used as a means to alienate people or distract them from the real problems black communities face.

"We did this in 2017, and unfortunately I brought it with my comments this week," Brees wrote Friday night. "We must stop talking about the flag and turn our attention to the real problems of systemic racial injustice, economic oppression, police brutality, and judicial and prison reform. We are at a critical juncture in our nation's history! If not now, then when? "