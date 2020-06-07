Drew Brees' wife Brittany says family received death threats for protesting, flag comments

We are the problem. I write this with tears in my eyes and I hope that everyone listens to our hearts. I have read these quotes and scriptures 1,000 times and every time I read them and the words sink into my heart. I think so, that's what this is about. Only until the last days, until we experience death threats, do we experience hatred. Did I notice that these words spoke directly to us? How could someone who knows us or has had interactions with us think that Drew or I have a racist bone in our body?

But that is the point. In a way, we, as white America, can feel good about not being racist, feel good about loving each other as God loves us. We can feel good about educating our children about the horrors of slavery and history. We can read books to our children about Martin Luther King, Malcolm X, Hank Aaron, Barack Obama, Rosa Parks, Harriet Tubman and feel that we are doing our part to raise our children to love, be impartial and without prejudice. To teach them about all African Americans who have fought and risked their lives against racial injustice. In some ways, as white Americans, we feel like that ticks the box for doing the right thing.

It wasn't until this week that Drew and I realized that THIS IS THE PROBLEM. Say: "I do not agree with disrespecting the flag." Now I understand I was also saying that I don't understand what the problem really is, I don't understand what you're fighting for and I'm not willing to listen thanks to our preconceived notions of what that flag means to us. That is the problem, we are not listening, the white United States is not listening. We are not actively LOOKING for racial bias.

We have heard stories from men and women we have known and loved for years about the racism that occurred in their lives, stories that were never shared or commented on because they were somehow considered normal. To all our friends and anyone we hurt, we will do better. We want to do better, we want to LISTEN TO YOU, and we will fight for you because thinking that we are not part of the problem is checking the box, it means that we are not doing enough. It is our job to educate ourselves. We are sorry.