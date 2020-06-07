Dramatic kayaker CHP rescue helicopter capsized in the San Joaquin Delta – Up News Info San Francisco

TRACY (Up News Info SF) – A man was rescued Saturday morning after his kayak capsized in strong winds at Clifton Court Forebay in the San Joaquin River Delta region of eastern Contra Costa County, the East Contra Costa Fire Protection District.

Rescue teams responded around 9:20 a.m. and a California Highway Patrol helicopter was summoned to drop a basket and lift the kayaker out of the water.

The man was taken to the hospital for evaluation of possible hypothermia.

A second kayaker was able to paddle ashore.

