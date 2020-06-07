Dr. Fauci is concerned that protesters may be spreading the coronavirus

The impact of the coronavirus in the USA. USA It's one thing, but protesters are ignoring it in favor of what they see as a superior mission with an urgency that matters more than the risks associated with the COVID-19 virus.

Furthermore, leading health experts agree with them: that fears about the virus should not deter them from protesting and making their voices heard.

Dr. Anthony Fauci spoke about this "difficult situation,quot; and the exchange in a new interview on Friday.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's leading infectious disease expert who has been the face of the federal government's response to the coronavirus, gave an interview Friday with a Washington, DC-based radio station in which he addressed an issue. that health experts have been around for days. dealing and trying to figure out how to speak.

That theme is the protests that fill the streets of the United States in response to the murder of an unarmed Minneapolis man, George Floyd, by police there. Health experts, along with their official guidance, have been warning us for weeks that crowds should be avoided; in fact, crowds are a breeding ground for the deadly COVID-19 virus that has caused more than 109,000 reported deaths in the US. USA far. At the same time, officials like Fauci are also grappling with an apparently contradictory reality, that protests against the excessive use of force by the police and in support of the Black Lives Matter movement, in general, are deeply needed at the moment.

This is how the media put it here in my hometown of Memphis, after interviewing a local health professional: the local pandemic, this expert insisted, "is,quot; under reasonable control "and a week of protests gathering hundreds of Memphians was significant enough to risk what could lead to an increase in confirmed cases. "

However, that is not necessarily so, according to Fauci.

"Every time I hear or see the gathering of large crowds at a time and geographic area where there is active transmission of the infection, it is a perfect setup for the spread of the virus in the sense of creating these spots that could become some sudden surges "Fauci said, adding that concerns about the virus and the constitutional right to protest represent a difficult balance to correct." So I am very concerned. "

Fauci adds: “There is certainly a risk, I would say with confidence, when you see the crowd gathering, particularly in a situation where you have a lot of confusion and a bit of chaos, people run and go, taking off their masks, being close . That poses a risk. "

His comments come at a time when some of his professional colleagues have taken a different course, including people like Dr. Tom Frieden, former director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. USA Experts like him talk about all of this within the context of risk compensation, suggesting that there are ways to protest and still minimize your risk of exposure to COVID-19:

The threat to Covid's control for protesting outside is small compared to the threat to Covid's control created when governments act in ways that lose community confidence. People can peacefully protest AND work together to stop Covid. Violence damages public health. – Dr. Tom Frieden (@DrTomFrieden) June 2, 2020

Similarly, here is the former New York City public health epidemiologist:

We must always evaluate the risks and benefits of efforts to control the virus. Right now, the public health risks of not protesting to demand an end to systemic racism far outweigh the damage from the virus. https://t.co/s9DagyjQ1J – Jennifer Nuzzo, DrPH (@JenniferNuzzo) June 2, 2020

Dr. Fauci, who serves as director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, has previously recognized the reality that the coronavirus pandemic is having a disproportionate effect in black communities and families. That forms the backdrop for his latest comments on the "difficult situation,quot; in which the protesters find themselves. In summary, if you are going to attend a protest, emphasize that you should wear a face mask at all times, at a minimum.

"We have the right to demonstrate peacefully," he said, "and the protesters are exercising that right … it is important to exercise their constitutional rights in order to demonstrate, but it is a delicate balance, because the reasons for demonstrating are valid." And yet the demonstration itself puts one at additional risk. "

Image Source: Alex Brandon / AP / Shutterstock