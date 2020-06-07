Dominicans in New York hit man in brain damage for allegedly hitting a woman!

Earlier this week, MTO News told him about a group of men from the Dominican Republic, who were guarding their community against looters. The men, whom many called vigilantes, were being criticized for allegedly harassing blacks in their Washington Heights neighborhood.

Today, Dominican vigilantes are being criticized for something else.

Yesterday, a group of Dominican vigilantes from Washington Heights was captured on videotape beating a senseless man. The man was accused of hitting a woman, and the Dominicans decided to impose street justice on her.

HERE IS THE VERY GRAPHIC VIDEO – WARNING

Unfortunately, the men went too far. According to multiple social media reports that MTO News discovered online, the man suffered brain damage.

In the video, a group of Latino men hit and kick the man. The accused abuser's head hits the concrete sidewalk multiple times.

And when the beating is over, the man seems delusional and makes creepy noises. His movements show that his balance was off, and he was bleeding profusely from multiple areas on his face.

MTO News contacted New York Police for comment on the video, and at the time of this article, they had not responded.

