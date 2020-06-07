Doja Cat celebrates Breonna Taylor's birthday with a $ 100K donation

Instagram

The hit maker & # 39; Say So & # 39; has pledged a $ 100,000 donation to the Justice for Breonna Taylor fund amid Black Lives Matter protests to combat racial injustice across the country.

Doja Cat donated $ 100,000 to Justice to Breonna Taylor Fund for what would have been the 27th birthday of the emergency worker killed on Friday, June 5, 2020.

Taylor was fatally shot eight times while sleeping in her own home in March after police in Louisville stormed the property as part of a drug sting attempt, even though she was not the person under investigation.

Since then it has emerged that the "no hit order" issued to officers by a judge was obtained illegally, and although the three police officers directly involved in his murder were placed on administrative leave, no charges have been filed.

The 24-year-old musician shared the donation with his fans and urged them to donate as well, writing: "I urge all my friends, family, fans and colleagues to donate what they can to their cause and to ALL the bases that are helping to bring justice and demand change! "

The "Say That" star said, "We are all in this together and together it is the ONLY way to demand change for a better world."

The Breonna case has returned to public attention following the murder of African-American George Floyd by Minneapolis police last month, sparking worldwide protests against racial injustice and supporting the Black Lives Matter movement.

Friday evening, Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, and her children also paid their respects in person, carrying bouquets of flowers to place at a monument to Breonna in Los Angeles.

Cardi B, Niecy Nash, Selena Gomez, Sarah Paulsonand Janelle Monáe They were among the stars who also turned to social media to celebrate their birthday.