Doctors call for action on social networks Covid-19 & # 39; infodemic & # 39;

Paramedic Thomas Knowles said he had to deal with the misinformation several times a day.





A paramedic has described how a patient with symptoms of a heart attack refused treatment after reading on Facebook that she would die if she went to the hospital during the Covid-19 crisis.

The account was one of the compelling testimonials given by doctors to lawmakers about the damage that misinformation on social media is causing to front-line healthcare.

Doctors called for tougher action on Google, Twitter, and Facebook.

All three companies told parliamentarians that they were working hard to tackle the problem.

The social media giants were giving evidence to the Digital, Culture, Media and Sports committee's investigation into the damage and disinformation online.

MPs also questioned Facebook about their decision to let recent messages from United States President Donald Trump appear unchanged in their app, despite Twitter adding fact checks and a warning tag to identical posts in its platform.

Saltwater

Paramedic Thomas Knowles told MPs: "There were days when I received multiple calls per day related to elements of misinformation."

He added that much of it was "deliberate, well built, and sold,quot; by people who describe themselves as health professionals. They had thousands of followers, he said, and made money from their false claims.

Dr. Megan Smith, a consultant anesthetist, said "doctors generally,quot; had similar stories about patients not going to the hospital because they had read on social media that Covid-19 was a mild illness, or because they believed remedies like doing gargle with salt. Water would help.

She said that social networking sites "facilitated the distribution,quot; of these falsehoods.

In written evidence, a New York-based disease specialist added that the deaths could have been prevented "if we had strengthened our control over misinformation."

Rotten state

Monica Bickert, director of product policy at Facebook, said millions of Facebook users had seen the official health information she had been promoting from sources like the NHS since January.

Monica Bickert of Facebook admitted that she had not read a letter from former employees about how the site handled content





He was asked why a publication mocking the death of George Floyd, the black man who died in police custody last week, was not removed when it was pointed out to them.

She admitted that the content removal process "was not perfect."

He was also asked about Facebook's controversial decision not to intervene on President Trump's post on the looting, despite Twitter having hidden it behind a warning that it glorified violence.

They asked him what he thought about a letter sent to the New York Times by former employees expressing their dismay.

"It seems to me that something is rotten in the status of Facebook," said a deputy.

Ms. Bickert said she had not read the letter.

"The decision we made last week, the publication did not violate our policies. These are long-standing policies. We allow people to discuss the use of force by the government," he said.

Promoting conspiracies

Internal Affairs Committee chair Yvette Cooper, who joined the session as a guest, spoke on YouTube about the ways she promotes certain content.

She told YouTube executive Leslie Miller that she had searched the platform for clips related to 5G and David Icke, and then they had recommended an anti-vaccination video, even though she had not searched for anything on the subject.

"That's what YouTube has encouraged me to see. Surely this is completely irresponsible?" she asked.

Leslie Miller, YouTube's director of public policy, faced a barrage of questions about why conspiracy theories were promoted.





In response, Ms. Miller said, "I can't speak to that specific example, but when there are videos that violate our policies, we work to remove them and reduce the availability of that content."

He added that videos suggesting that 5G was causing the coronavirus were continually being removed and that David Icke's personal account had been removed.

Power of tweets

Twitter public policy director Nick Pickles was asked if the company's decision to start tagging some of President Trump's tweets had changed him from one platform to an editor.

"Sometimes you don't want to remove content, but you do want to add context to help people understand and prevent people from getting confused, so that's the intervention we implemented," he replied.

When it came to content on Covid-19, he said it was "very complicated, particularly when discussing pre-publication and non-peer-reviewed documents."

But he added that the benefit of social media over traditional media was that it gave "many, many people a voice." He used the example of the events related to the murder of George Floyd, which he says led to 10 million tweets with the hashtag #BlackLivesMatter.

"That was the most that had been said about that movement, and that cannot happen in the world of traditional media."