Destiny 2's first Fortnite-style live event was slow and disappointing, but it's a solid start

Destiny 2Its the first time FortniteToday's live event just ended, and unfortunately it wasn't exactly what some players expected. Rather than something monumental and game-changing for a key part of the gaming world, it was more of a slow recording alternative to a standard video game scene. And instead of offering a solid narrative worthwhile in a season of boring and repetitive activity, the Almighty event ended without any significant change in direction or surprising new development.

For the past three months, developer Bungie has been creating a showdown between Destination the Rasputin world artificial intelligence supercomputer and a large planet-destroying ship called the Almighty. All the activities of last season have revolved around communication with the AI ​​character, a very mysterious element in Destination Knowledge before this season, and doing a series of repeated game modes and collecting resources in service of an eventual confrontation between Rasputin and the Almighty. Over the past month, players have been asked to participate in an overwhelming number of public event activities to unlock an old Destination 1 weapon and a short story quest, promising more to come at the end of the season.

Some players expected the Almighty to crash into the social center of the Game Tower. Others were expecting a scene or perhaps some form of real-time space battle that would destroy or substantially change the Tower. What we really got was a severely underrated form of the latter in which the image of the Almighty changed excruciatingly slowly with new animations and finally a short scene of his destruction and crash landing. However, the entire execution felt a bit abrupt and disappointing.

The event got off to a bumpy start when, at the scheduled start time of 1PM ET, nothing seemed to be happening. The delay, whether intentional or not, lasted more than 20 minutes, but it gave players enough time to charge into the Tower and join any other collaboration pranks other players were participating in.

In my case, a row of well-decorated Guardians arranged holographic personnel to make a last line of defense using the emote "None will pass,quot;, a reference to Gandalf's legendary line when facing the Balrog in The Lord of the rings.

Finally, the players began to notice subtle changes in the sky in the form of large groups of laser beams arcing towards the Almighty. The process seemed to be dynamic, so the lasers came closer over time, but at such a painful rate that it made it difficult to follow the movement minute by minute.

The lasers were contacted around 1:50 p.m. ET, almost an hour after the event's supposed launch. (It's unclear if there really was an initial actual at first or if Bungie purposely designed it to be as slow as it really was.)

Screenshot by Tom Warren / The Verge

As we approached the 90-minute mark after the event first started, the ship began to explode in apparent slow motion. But it was then that the exciting part of the event began, when the Almighty began crashing to the surface of the Earth and fragments of debris began to come out. This was the only real dynamic part of the experience, as everything else felt like a series of subtle screenshot changes in the game's sky.

It finally ended with an exciting crash landing and shock wave, and now the Almighty's landing site appears to be a permanent fixture at the bottom of the Tower. If players end up inspecting some of the debris from the crash (after re-zoning), Bungie is awarding an emblem.

Screenshot by Nick Statt / The Verge

Still, the conclusion, which lasted less than 10 minutes, required 90 minutes of accumulation and resulted in just one emblem and not much else illustrates the mismatched expectations that Bungie may have inadvertently cultivated.

I think this is great, but you have to give one more indication of how long people should budget. I thought this would not take more than ten minutes – Paul Tassi (@PaulTassi) June 6, 2020

We've never seen Bungie try something so ambitious with Destiny 2 before, and the end result was certainly exciting when you consider what might come next. The closest the study has been is 2018 Abandoned expansion, in which the new location of the game, Dreaming City, underwent a transformation after the first attack team overcame The Last Wish activity. But it wasn't at the scale of the Almighty event, and this is Bungie's first real attempt to build a month-long narrative that culminates in some form of shared experience for the player base.

FortniteAlthough it is best known for being a very popular battle royale game, it has emerged in recent years as an industry leader in what can only be described as simultaneous live events. These are in-game events that occur in real time and are experienced only once for each player who logs in and is present on the show. Fortnite he is not the first of his kind to do this; massively multiplayer online games (MMO) and online sims like Second Life I have been experimenting in this department for years. But Fortnite It undoubtedly features the most impressive and technically challenging versions of these events in all games.

Bungie's approach was not as sophisticated as that of industry-leading Epic.

Starting with an in-game rocket launch in 2018 and growing ever more ambitious every few months with more complex and constantly evolving events like last fall's black hole trick, developer Epic has shown that it has the technical skills to do what video games even considered almost impossible five years ago. Most recently, Epic performed an impressive Travis Scott show that projected the rapper as a skyscraper-sized superhuman hologram for over 12 million players and, last summer, wrapped up a multi-month story with a mecca monster showdown, The Pacific coast-style.

Part of what he does FortniteThe events that are so fun and feel so unprecedented is that they are so intricately built over time. Epic, through the technical achievements built under the hood of its Battle Royale game (the developer has never shared how it conducts these events), is able to subtly change its map almost every day, adding clues to Find and expand teasers for larger events, all without having to take down your server for maintenance. Some of his most successful exploits have included a live event that then takes players to a completely new and modified game map, with no update required.

Bungie's approach is not that sophisticated, at least not yet. But the developer is testing something new and it's clear that the studio has taken a lot of notes when looking Fortnite. The Almighty got closer and closer in the sky over the past season, and players who entered the Tower on Saturday morning noticed that all the non-playable characters had changed their positions to get a clear view of the ship's descent. These changes were minor and it will be interesting to see if Bungie can step up his game for future live events, if he actually does try again.

Regardless of the overall quality in this Almighty event, experiments like these represent, for the first time, Destiny 2 Live up to the series' original promise of a shared, living and ever-changing world. They help the game rank better between the shooter and the MMO, even if it took several years and almost two full games to get there.