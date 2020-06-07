‘Dear Class Of 2020’ Stars Joint Speech by Barack and Michelle Obama – Up News Info

Due to the pandemic, traditional initiation activities went online for many of the country's high school graduates in 2020. It was a disappointment to those who expected to hear of their hard work rewarded.

But thanks to the contributions of approximately two dozen celebrities, graduates are not forgotten. Today, they received words of inspiration through YouTube cameos, beginning with a joint welcome from former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama, followed by messages from Beyonce, Lady Gaga, Alicia Keys, Billie Eilish, and more.

The Obamas, who seemed relaxed and happy to be back in the spotlight, were a highlight for many. "Hello everyone and congratulations to the class of 2020," Barack Obama began his joint speech with his wife on a prerecorded recording. .

"It is a great day for all of you," said Michelle. "We couldn't be more excited to celebrate with you today … Now, while you may not have the experience of sweating under your cap and dress in the scorching sun, be ashamed that your family calls your name when you cross the stage, you still have all those people with you today. "

She added: “These people deserve your love and gratitude for helping them get here. So give them a squeeze if they're with you now … "Barack chimed in," Especially dads! "" If they are not (with you), call them later. That's from moms, this is their day too, "said Michelle.

"Today is the culmination of a long journey," said Barack Obama. “Think about when you were starting your first year. You probably just waited for graduation day, you had met new people, learned some new skills and prepared for the first step, maybe college, maybe graduate school, maybe your first job, "Barack said." You've accomplished all of that. And just as you were making the final turn, the world is going through a pandemic your way. "

Michelle Obama added: "And in the past few months, you had to go even higher, you were not only adapting to a virtual classroom, you were helping your teachers adjust their audio so that the rest of the class could listen. You were not just By taking your final exams online, you were making sure that your siblings also had enough time on the computer to finish their work. And you were not only hanging out with your friends in your group chat, but you were supporting them during all this uncertainty and loss "

"That is a lot to ask of anyone, and despite everything, you did it all," said Barack Obama. "We want you to know that investing in your education is one of the best investments you will make. We have seen this to be true for decades. The better education you have, the better chance you will have and your families will be fairer." "Born in the last two months and it will continue to be born for years to come. So you've done great, "he continued." Keep your head up and celebrate. "" And go ahead and dance a little, a great dance. "

Watch the video of his joint speech above.