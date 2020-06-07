Dana White responds to the statement of 'let me go' Jorge Masvidal during a salary dispute

Jorge Masvidal and Dana White showed no signs of backing down over the UFC pay dispute.

Popular welterweight Masvidal added his voice to Jon Jones' about complaints to the UFC regarding how much the company pays athletes. The confrontation led Jones to say that he had vacated his light heavyweight belt and asked to be released from his contract, a request echoed by Masvidal.

Masvidal claimed that the UFC pays fighters only 18% of their earnings, but President White said the BMF belt holder had recently agreed to a new contract and as such has little room for maneuver.

"Being the financial wizard that he is, I guess his numbers are correct," White said at his press conference after UFC 250. "Masvidal just signed a new eight-fight deal. He has seven fights left in his deal. My people. They were working with him trying to come to an agreement when he already had an agreement. Jon Jones has seven fights left. He just signed a new agreement less than a year ago. So, guys, you can say whatever you want. I have a deal that It's still a deal with both guys. It's not like one of those scenarios where they have a three-year contract and say, 'Oh, that was three years ago. I'm in a very different place right now. " This was months ago. "

Masvidal appeared on SportsCenter to explain how he is not asking for a pay raise, but a bigger revenue share.

"So I'm asking for a bigger share of the revenue than what we bring in, you know," Masvidal said. "I have a lot of questions and one of them is NBA, NHL, baseball, I think I think 40% of what the organization contributes. Football I think is 47%. Mine is like 18%."

Masvidal tweeted before the UFC event that he wants to be fired from his contract.

I am not an independent contractor if I cannot go anywhere else for a living. Let me go and let me see if I'm worth it @espn #supernecessary – Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) June 5, 2020

Masvidal expanded on his thoughts in an interview with SportsCenter.

"So I have these questions, why so much? Does it cost so much to put the cage? Is it the setup? But what is that? And I want these questions to be answered. So I thought what better place to come than here and ask these questions?" Masvidal said. "None of us, no fighter has gotten a share of the gate, or hot dog sales, or selling pina coladas. We don't get any of that. We don't get a percentage of the gate, we don't get a percentage of T-shirts and none of that sells. So what do we care? Why do I have to do my job at a slower rate? Now if they gave us 50% of the shares or 40%, or any of those things, It will be a different ball game. Yes, we could come to different terms, like the way they do it in the NBA and other sports because of the things at hand. Happy if 30% came back, but it's not even that It's less than 20% and I have these questions. "