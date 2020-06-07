Cynthia Bailey revealed the huge BLM mural painted on the street near the White House – View the clip

Cynthia Bailey revealed a large painted BLM mural on the street near the White House. Check out the clip he shared below.

Someone turned to President Trump and said, "Now you know you are having a tantrum in the bunker !!! The Justice Department should give you a wait time!" And another commenter said, "Write the vision, do it. of course "Yes, Madam Mayor! Make no mistake, our lives matter!

A follower wrote: ‘Yaaaas DC !!! My mom used to tell me, but I'm seeing it since your publication. "

Someone else posted: I hope you're not happy about this and forget the fight, this is just a start, they still have plenty more to give us that has been taken from us years ago, this is just a pin drop until the laws have been changed and signed in the office, we need a better life for the future of our children like the son of URS & # 39 ;.

A fan posted: ‘Yasssss I want to drive there! I want to see it for myself! "And another follower believes," Ms. Bailey, you didn't have to be spelled out specifically to know that Black Lives Matter is important. They have always mattered. Until Black Lives knows it in their heart and soul, and lives that way, there can't be much change globally. With love. & # 39;

Another follower said, "As a Washington native, I'm proudly sticking out my chest!" And someone else posted this message: "@ cynthiabailey10 THAT is almost as beautiful as you are." Neck and neck! & # 39;

Someone else wrote: "The real change is when the laws change."

Apart from this, Cynthia and her family participated in a peaceful protest the other day. Look at the message he shared on his social media account. She has been very vocal on social media these days.

Ad

‘Our girls asked us to take them to a peaceful protest the other day. It was emotional, but very inspiring. So many people, so much support and so much love. It felt good to leave home for a while for this important cause. enough is enough, "Cynthia wrote.



CelebrityInsider.org Post – Post Views:

one