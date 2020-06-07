Cuban doll threatens revenge after leaking sex tape from Tadoe online

Instagram

On an Instagram Live, the Cuban rapper cries with tears in the X-rated filmed video and blames it on a woman named Ari, who is apparently her ex-boyfriend's ex-girlfriend.

Cuban doll she is furious after a sex tape with her and her ex boyfriend Tadoe Leaked Online Going to Instagram Live to address it, he was visibly emotional when he blamed the leak on a woman named Ari, who appears to be Tadoe's ex-girlfriend.

"… call me every damn day and tell me what you are seeing on the internet. And that, damn Ari, it's fine, you're so happy that you've had a video of me and Tadoe f ** kin" from last year on my birthday when I was drunk, "she said during the live session.

Cuban claimed that Ari had had her sex tape for some time and had threatened to leak it. "The bitch has been holding the video over my head for about six months as 'Imma publishes the video, Imma publishes the video'," she shared. "Okay, go ahead! I've been telling the bitch to post it. I don't give a shit."

The Cuban rapper threatened to retaliate, saying: "A b *** h so lame, because you took the video from Tadoe's phone. As congratulations, b *** h, you screwed yourself. Ari, you're lame a ** b *** h, now finna f ** kin & # 39; post yo & # 39; f ** kin & # 39; dirty a ** panties, b *** h, where did you leave your f ** kin & # 39 ; dirty panties at Tadoe's house. "

Cuban also revealed that his main concern was that his family would be humiliated by his sex tape. "I don't give a shit, it's the fact that my nieces and nephews have to see that. They have to go online and see their aunt. You feel what I'm saying. It's the only thing that really matters to me, and my dad, my family have to see that, "he said. She added at the end of IG Live, "It is the simple fact that my nieces and nephews have to see that."

Cuban later expressed his apology to his family in the Instagram Story posts. "Sorry to my family," he wrote. "Yes, I am crazy because I have nieces and nephews who admire me. The only reason I was crying as if my poor baby saw that june …? Other than that, I don't care, we are going to play all day aaaa "

She repeated her accusation towards Ari, adding: "And that Tadoe, my son of a bitch, is nothing random, he caught me with such an old camera and he was drunk as hell. But ab ** * h took that video from his phone and put it away longer … holding it over my head, I knew it was gone, and my team was well prepared for this … "

Some Internet users assumed that the Ari to whom Cuban was referring was Ari Fletcher, but that doesn't seem to be the case. Tadoe was dating a girl named Ari last year and was involved in a fight with Cuban in December 2019.