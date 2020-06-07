Cuban Doll apologizes to her family after an explicit tape was released online

Cuban Doll came out to apologize to her family after an explicit tape she made with her ex-boyfriend, Tadoe was shared online. Reportedly, a woman named Ari was the one who shared the video on the Internet, an incident that Cuban Doll covered during an Instagram Live.

Cuban Doll, in a tearful video, accused Ari of sharing a video at her worst when she was partying on her birthday. The rapper says she was drunk and having fun with her man when the tape was made.

The rapper says the worst part of it all is the fact that his nieces and nephews are going to watch the video. She went on to say that her father would also have to see him. The story also has more context, the rapper explained. Cuban Doll says that Ari has been threatening to release him for months.

According to Hot New Hip Hop, who obtained the video, his main concern was his family and his perception of her, rather than the millions of people who watched the video online. The rapper apologized to them directly.

Hip-Hop Vibe recently reported that in December, Tadoe's girlfriend appeared to be a woman named Ari. In the past, Cuban Doll and Ari have already been fighting over Tadoe, who the rapper says he abused her while dating.

As most know, this would not be the first time that a celebrity has been affected by a revenge porn leak. Perhaps the most famous of all is the case of Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian, the latter of whom posted all of their videos and images on the Internet once they parted ways.

Rob was brutally reprimanded online, and many people said he was incredibly mean and childish for doing so. Since then, Rob Kardashian has been almost entirely absent from social media and rarely appears on Keeping up with the Kardashians.

However, all of her sisters are more than visible to the public, including Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, and Kourtney.



