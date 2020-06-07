CSU Rams Soccer Team to begin volunteer practice on Monday

Members of the Colorado state soccer team will begin voluntary on-campus training starting Monday, the school announced in a press release.

A total of 35 players will return to campus this week as part of a "gradual return process,quot;, with the rest of the team expected to join them in the coming weeks. In accordance with federal, local, and state public health guidelines, athletes may resume strength and conditioning training.

Athletes and staff from other teams, including basketball, soccer and men's and women's volleyball, are expected to begin returning to campus in early July, according to the statement.

As part of their return to volunteer training, athletes will adhere to the following plans:

Athletes will be evaluated for COVID-19 as part of their return physical examination.

Athletes will complete a daily assessment of COVID-19 symptoms before each workout, which will include screening for fever and other symptoms.

The size of the training groups will be limited, and initial strength and conditioning trainings will also take place outside.

The equipment will be cleaned and disinfected after each use.

The Colorado State University pandemic planning team has a plan to address suspected or confirmed cases of COVID-19 among athletes and staff. It includes contact tracking and steps to mitigate the spread of the virus.