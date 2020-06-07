Crew Poster: Betty Idol pleads for justice after the person who killed her sister is left under house arrest

Betty Idol took to Instagram to announce some heartbreaking news about her 17-year-old sister. Just weeks after revealing that the teenager was killed, she is back with a heartbreaking plea for those handling the case to do more in the fight for #justiceforgigi.

The high school student was with friends on May 18 when another 17-year-old shot her in the back of the head. Those who were there told the authorities that it was an accident; However, Betty shared the video of the killer with a loaded gun on social media the day of the murder.

He explained to his followers that he does not believe this was an accident, but a conscious decision. The Cartel Crew star revealed that the suspect is only being charged with manslaughter, which the family believes is not enough.

To make matters worse, Idol and his family discovered that the suspect had been released under house arrest.

She shared a series of raw videos of her speech about the nightmare situation.

‘There is no justice in Miami. I no longer have my sister. These people don't feel my pain. Now this guy just came out. It's free ".

Betty is planning to fight this.

There is a Gofundme established so that people can donate and help the family with the legal fees associated with the case.

‘The justice system has not been fair to my family since the beginning of the Giselle case. The person who killed our Giselle is now on "house arrest,quot; after spending just 2 weeks in jail. Due to these circumstances, we created this GoFundme to help "the family,quot; with legal fees. We were told that this case can take up to 2-4 years before you can be convicted. But we need your help to make sure that Giselle "Gigi,quot; gets the #Justice she deserves. Help us share this and support our family who is going through the most difficult time a family can bear and in a time already stressed for everyone. "

So far, he has hit $ 11k of his $ 50k goal.



