Creators of Cast Psych ’and cast of conversations" Joy and Happiness "from sequel, Timothy Omundson's return – ATX – Up News Info

The creators and cast of Psychoanalyze Joined this year's ATX Television Festival virtual edition with a prerecorded panel where they took a look at the upcoming sequel to the movie Psych2: Lassie Returns Home, which will premiere on July 15 when NBCU's new streaming platform, Peacock, launches. Show creator Steve Franks and executive producer Chris Henze joined stars James Roday, Dule Hill, Kirsten Nelson, Maggie Lawson, and Corbin Bernsen to talk about the show's journey, how the sequel brings happiness to fans, and the comeback. Timothy Omundson, who suffered a stroke and has since recovered.

Franks said that when the pilot first aired, he wanted five seasons and a movie, and as the show progressed, expectations increased with the number of seasons and movies. "We knew that when we finished the first movie, we wanted to make a second one … we let it hang a little bit for the adventure to continue," he said.

The sequel ended a year ago, but Franks said it was worth the wait to share the film because it is now more relevant than ever. "The world needs the happiness, joy and positivity that we do on the show every week," he said. "We are very excited that there is a build-up: we didn't even know there was something called Peacock when we started writing this. And now we are going to carry Peacock on our shoulders and carry it to success!"

The sequel is named after Santa Barbara de Omundson's police chief Carlton Lassiter, and will explore the marriage between Shawn (Roday) and Juliet (Lawson) after the couple's nuptials at the end of the first movie. Omundson's stroke caused them to rewrite the first movie to accommodate him and they knew they wanted to make another one that revolved around him.

"We are trying to achieve the same thing we always wanted to achieve, which is to give our core fans everything they hope for," Henze said. "And most importantly, Tim was the anchor for that."

For Lawson, filming with Omundson was emotional because he played his partner. "Steve gave Tim and me a lot of freedom," Lawson said of meeting Omundson on screen. "At one point, he actually said 'be Maggie and Tim in this scene' and neither of us could get over it because we were both so excited." He is so good in this movie and we were all very present from the beginning. For me, I felt like our family was complete again. "

Hill adds: "The moment Tim walked on set was a moment I will never forget … it was an absolute joy. There was a hole when we were doing the first (film). As fun as we did, Tim was not there , and it is not Psychoanalyze without Lassie.

During the panel, Roday, who co-wrote the film with Franks and Andy Berman, discussed the "shenanigans" Shawn and Gus are involved in. "Mischief: the word itself covers the spectrum, right?" Roday points out. “They are found where they use things that are ridiculous; they will be fleeing from the bad; making jokes at inappropriate times and a couple of life-affirming moments will hit your head. "

Franks then spoke about comparing the Fast and Furious franchise to Psychoanalyze and his goal of making it a complete saga, which may still happen. "Obviously, we don't have the fan base that Fast and Furious got it, "laughs Franks.

The cast immediately intervenes to disagree playfully and then Henze adds: "We are in talks to Psych: the ride at Universal Studios. "