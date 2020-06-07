Coronavirus: National Rail will offer alerts of & # 39; station busy & # 39;

Image copyright

National Rail says it will warn people if stations or trains are busy, to help them follow social distancing rules.

A warning triangle will appear on your app and website to warn customers buying tickets that a train service is expected to be busy.

It will also warn people who signed up to receive travel alerts if a rail station is busy.

National Rail said it would use travel planning trends and live updates from rail staff to run the system.

Overcrowding has been an issue on some trains during the coronavirus pandemic.

Transport union RMT has threatened to cut services in half to protect staff and passengers.

The new National Rail system was developed by the new technology company Zipabout.

Passengers will be able to subscribe to alerts on Facebook Messenger, and National Rail hopes to offer text message and WhatsApp alerts in the future.

The system will also suggest alternative travel options to help people stagger their travels.

National Rail has also revealed the busiest times for some of the UK's largest stations:

Birmingham New Street – 06:00 to 06:30

– 06:00 to 06:30 Bristol Temple Meads – 08.30 to 09:00

– 08.30 to 09:00 Cardiff Central – 8:30 to 9:00

– 8:30 to 9:00 Edinburgh Waverly – 07:00 to 08:00

– 07:00 to 08:00 Glasgow Queen Street – 07:00 to 08:30

– 07:00 to 08:30 Leeds – 08:00 to 08:30

– 08:00 to 08:30 Liverpool Lime Street – 08:00 to 08:30

– 08:00 to 08:30 London Victoria – 07:00 to 07:30

– 07:00 to 07:30 London Waterloo – 06:30 to 07:30

– 06:30 to 07:30 Manchester Piccadilly – 07:00 to 7:30

The government said it welcomed the National Rail updates, but advised that anyone who could avoid the train journey should continue to do so.

"With capacity reduced to about a fifth of the view previously seen on our railways, it is important for people to work from home if they can, stagger their travel times to avoid crowds, and use other forms of transportation whenever possible," Transportation Secretary Grant Schapps said.

He added: "Leveraging data and new technologies will be crucial both to enable social distancing now and to modernize the network for the future."

According to the Rail and Roads Office (ORR), 51 million fewer trips were made on UK railways in the first three months of the year compared to the same period in 2019.

Services were substantially reduced when the shutdown began in March, although they began to increase again after Prime Minister Boris Johnson said people who were unable to work from home could go to their workplace.

On Thursday the government announced that passengers on public transport in England would be required to wear a face covering from June 15.

Face covers must be used on buses, trams, trains, coaches, planes, and ferries.

However, very young children, people with disabilities and those with respiratory difficulties would be exempt, Mr. Schapps said.