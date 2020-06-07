Coronavirus (MN): COVID-19 cases increase by 388; 16 additional reported deaths – Up News Info

The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) announced Sunday that the number of positive cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Minnesota increased to 27,886, 388 more than Saturday. Sixteen more people also died, bringing the total deaths to 1,186.

Currently 450 people are in Minnesota hospitals battling COVID-19, with 199 in intensive care beds. Health officials closely monitor the ICU's capacity as COVID-19 patients and those undergoing elective surgeries increasingly occupy beds.

Since the outbreak began in March, more than 344,000 people in Minnesota have been tested for COVID-19. More than half of those who have contracted the virus (22,992) have recovered and no longer require isolation.

The state's goal is to be able to process 20,000 tests per day, which is enough for any resident with symptoms to get tested.

For most people, the symptoms of COVID-19 are mild, such as fever and cough. However, the disease, which attacks the lungs, can be deadly to the elderly and people with underlying problems.

