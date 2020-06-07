Conor McGregor says he's retiring from the UFC again because he's 'bored with the game'

Conor McGregor says he retired from fighting again because "the game doesn't turn him on,quot; and is frustrated that the UFC is offering him "stupid fights."

The Irishman took to Twitter immediately after UFC 250 on Saturday to make the announcement.

The post was greeted with skepticism as this marks the third time in four years that McGregor, one of the UFC's greatest all-time stars, has said he's closing.

McGregor had spoken of plans to fight three times in 2020, which started with an emphatic victory over Donald Cerrone in January, although the coronavirus pandemic threw out a monkey wrench.

Things got even more complicated in the lightweight division when Khabib Nurmagomedov's title defense against Tony Ferguson was canceled and Ferguson then lost an interim belt fight to Justin Gaethje.

McGregor, in an interview with ESPN's Ariel Helwani, said those factors had dampened his enthusiasm.

"The game just doesn't excite me, and that's it," said McGregor. "All this waiting. Nothing happens. I am analyzing the opponent's options, and there is nothing really there at the moment. There is nothing that excites me."

"They should have kept the ball rolling. I mean, why are they (Nurmagomedov-Gaethje) pushing September? You know what's going to happen in September, something else is going to happen in September, and that's not going to happen.

"I established a plan and a method that was the right move, the right methods to follow. And they always want to deny that and not make it happen or just continue."

"Whatever he says, they want to go against him to show some kind of power. Justin and I should have made the fight for the interim title, and kept the ball going."

"I'm kind of bored with the game. I'm here watching the fight. I saw the last show, the (Tyron) Woodley- (Gilbert) Burns show, I saw tonight's show (UFC 250).

"I'm just not excited about the game. I don't know if there is no crowd. I don't know what it is. There is simply no buzz for me."

The company reportedly wanted McGregor, the first UFC double-weight champion, to fight again in July, but while money wasn't an issue, finding an opponent was.

Anderson Silva challenged McGregor to a trapped weight fight, which interested the 31-year-old, but there is apparently little clamor to reserve the matchup.

"I had my goals, my plans, the season. I had everything ready," added McGregor. "Obviously, the world has gone crazy in the moment. There's f … it all happens in the minute. They want to throw me weights up and down and offer me stupid fights. I really don't give up.

"There's nothing for me. I'm trying to get excited. I'm doing the best I can. And when Anderson's came along, I thought, 'Yeah, yeah, that's a crazy fight.'" And then everyone said he was old and he was on the hill. I was like, what? Fighting a light and medium heavy GOAT, and the real GOAT in my eyes, isn't that a payoff fight? And you know, you're actually correct, I wouldn't be rewarded.

"I would go there and lock him up, and then what would happen? They would say that he is old and that he is on the hill and that his best moment and everything is over.

"I don't know. It's crazy. I was downsizing to 155, and then because I asked for 155, they wanted to show power and trample on me. I don't know why they do this. But it was taken from me and then pushed back.

"So, I'm thinking I don't want to cut if I'm fighting at 170. I have to be careful here. My body has to be correct to the weight. And then the conversation 176 (Silva). I'm just above it, man."