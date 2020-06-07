Conor McGregor retires for the third time in 4 years

Instagram

The mixed martial arts champion announces his retirement from the fight once again, marking the third time in four years that he has promised to stay out of the ring.

Mixed martial arts superstar Conor McGregor has declared his retirement from the ring for the third time in four years.

The Ultimate Fighting Championship icon shared the news of his decision to leave the octagon with fans on Twitter on Saturday night, June 6, 2020, shortly after UFC 250 ended in Las Vegas.

"Hi guys, I've decided to withdraw from the fight," he wrote. "Thank you all for the amazing memories! What a ride it was!"

McGregor also posted a photo of him and his mother, revealing that he will treat her as "his dream home."

It's unclear how serious the Irishman is about walking away from the MMA scene altogether, as he previously made big money returns after similar announcements in 2016 and 2019.

However, the 31-year-old insists this time, it is real.

"The game just doesn't excite me," McGregor told ESPN.

Responding to the news, UFC chief Dana White said: "If Conor McGregor feels he wants to retire, you know my feelings about retirement. You absolutely should. And I love Conor. There are a handful of people who have. really fun. " for me, and he's one of them. "