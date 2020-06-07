Conor McGregor makes third retirement announcement in 4 years – Up News Info

Conor McGregor has announced his retirement for the third time in four years.

McGregor made his last dubious statement on Sunday morning on his Twitter account, where the former UFC two-division champion also announced his retirement in 2016 and 2019.

"Hi guys, I've decided to withdraw from the fight," McGregor wrote in a caption under a photo of him and his mother. “Thank you all for the amazing memories! What a ride it has been! "

The 31-year-old Irish superstar revitalized his combat sports career in January with an impressive first-round stoppage by Donald "Cowboy,quot; Cerrone at UFC 246. McGregor (22-4) had not won a fight in a mixed martial arts cage or A boxing ring since 2016, but he remained the UFC's brightest star and biggest financial draw.

UFC President Dana White has already said McGregor is next on the list for a title shot at lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov's match winner with Justin Gaethje this summer.

The UFC schedule is hectic due to the coronavirus pandemic, but McGregor was expected to get his title shot later this year, and he had recently been talking to White about taking another fight even earlier. Earlier this week, McGregor posted photos and videos of himself training for fights.

White was still willing to take McGregor's retirement announcement verbatim, at least publicly, when he learned about it at his press conference after UFC 250 in Las Vegas.

"If Conor McGregor feels he wants to retire, you know my feelings about retirement," said White. "You absolutely should. And I love Conor. … There are a handful of people who have made this really fun for me, and he is one of them. "

Retreats are a traditional device for attracting attention and increasing bargaining power in combat sports. From Muhammad Ali and Floyd Mayweather to Tito Ortiz and Chuck Liddell, countless boxing and MMA champions have returned to their solemn announcements whenever the need or the ego brought them back to the sport.

McGregor made his first retirement announcement on Twitter in April 2016 during a dispute with the UFC over the promotion of his rematch with Nate Díaz.

McGregor wrote: “I have decided to retire young. Thanks for the cheese. See you later. "

McGregor and Díaz fought in August 2016.

Three years later, McGregor retired again in March 2019 in what White believed was a tactic to entice the UFC to offer him a stake in the company's property. McGregor started talking about new fights soon after, and eventually returned to face Cerrone in early 2020.

The loquacious McGregor has long demonstrated that his pronouncements cannot be taken as the truth of the gospel. Earlier this year, McGregor "accepted,quot; future fights against former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva and retired boxing superstar Oscar De La Hoya with little reason to think it will ever happen.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports