Community Gathers at First Venice Baptist Church for Memorial, Civil Rights Rally – Up News Info Los Angeles

VENICE (CBSLA) – A memorial and civil rights event was held in Venice on Sunday to honor the contributions of people of color in the community.

Hundreds of people, from the age of four to the elderly, gathered at the First Baptist Church of Venice, where they sang the Black National Anthem, "Raise every voice and sing,quot; and recited an indigenous prayer.

"This church has 109 years of black history," said Laddie Williams, an assistant. "Black and brown people built this church, he's a black architect, and every worker who worked here was from our families."

On the steps of the now vacant church, local families left flowers in memory of George Floyd and other African-Americans who died in this country at the hands of police officers, and speakers shared the pain of their experiences with racial injustice.

"History repeats itself!" Venice High School teacher Soni Lloyd said.

Recent graduates of Venice High School organized the event. Some of the older attendees say they pin their hopes on the young as they continue to mobilize and fight for change.

"We are tired of being afraid, so any of you who are young right now, the same age as us, need him to get up because we will no longer take it anymore. We are the leaders! We are the future! " said Ty Martinez, a recent graduate.

The event was held at the First Baptist in Venice in part to draw attention to plans to turn the historic location into a private home, a decision against which many in the community have also spoken out.