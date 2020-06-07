Combat drone to compete against the piloted plane

Image copyright

The US Air Force USA He will pit an advanced autonomous aircraft against a piloted aircraft in a challenge set for July 2021.

The project could eventually lead to non-pilot combat aircraft using artificial intelligence (AI).

Lt. Gen. Jack Shanahan, head of the Pentagon's Joint Artificial Intelligence Center, called the test a "bold and bold idea."

Air Force magazine also described the development of autonomous fighter jets as a "great shot to the moon,quot; for the military.

In a briefing organized by the Mitchell Institute for Aerospace Studies, Lt. Gen. Shanahan said he had exchanged emails last weekend with the team leader on the project, Dr. Steve Rogers of the Air Force Research Laboratory. (AFRL).

He said the AFRL team would try to deploy "an autonomous system to deal with a manned human system in some form of air-to-air."

Shanahan said that at this stage, he may not use "a lot of AI," but that over time, humans and machines working together would make a "big difference."

& # 39; Swarm & # 39; drones

When announced in 2018, the project envisioned the development of a non-pilot fighter jet.

When asked by Air Force magazine if this was still the target, Lt. Gen. Shanahan said he did not know, but added that AI-enabled systems could be used in other ways.

"Maybe I shouldn't be thinking about a 65-foot wingspan, maybe it's a small autonomous swarm capability," he explained.

Such swarms of drones could deploy under the control of a pilot or operate autonomously. A US military project called Skyborg will explore how the pilot of a fighter jet could control other drones, which would act as cronies in midair.

Some commentators, like Elon Musk, say autonomy could change the game of fighter jets.





These projects add to an ongoing effort to explore ways to use artificial intelligence (AI) to enhance the capabilities of the US military.

But Shahahan said that the legacy systems would not "disappear overnight,quot; and that it was about finding a balance and using artificial intelligence to make things more efficient.

"The last thing I would say is that carriers, fighters and satellites will disappear in the next two years," he said.

Earlier this year, Elon Musk also entered the discussion and told the audience at a military conference in Orlando, Florida, that the "age of fighter jets is over."

Musk said the competition for the F-35 fighter jet should be a drone, remotely controlled by a human with maneuvers augmented by autonomy.

"The F-35 would have no chance against him," he tweeted.

Lt. Gen. Shanahan said the military should be absorbing the best lessons of working in autonomous cars in the commercial sector.

But he cautioned that among manufacturers, 10 companies that spent $ 13-17 billion on research over the past decade had yet to develop a Tier 4 autonomous vehicle.

Tier 4 vehicles are those that no longer require the attention of a human driver for safety.

