Colorado's COVID-19 hospitalizations drop to a new low level after the spike amid death reports calm – Up News Info

Coronavirus hospitalizations continue to decline and state health officials did not report new deaths associated with COVID-19 on Sunday.

The total number of people who tested positive or suspected of contracting the new coronavirus exceeded 28,000 on Sunday with the addition of 153 new cases to the state's count, with 4,455 additional people screened.

There was no change on Sunday in the number of people whose deaths were directly attributed to COVID-19 (1,274) or the number of people who had COVID-19 and died, but their deaths may or may not have been caused by the virus (1,527) .

However, that does not mean that no one in Colorado died of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours. There is a delay in reporting deaths, particularly those whose deaths were determined to be directly caused by the coronavirus.

And while a day or two may go by with no new deaths reported, they are often followed by a jump in deaths, as they are eventually reported to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

However, deaths have been declining, as have hospitalizations. According to the latest available data, only 207 patients with coronavirus remained hospitalized on Saturday, a new low after the April peak during which more than 200 people were hospitalized every day.

To date, a total of 4,485 people have been hospitalized in Colorado since early March due to the virus.

The number of confirmed outbreaks also remained unchanged from Saturday to 299. At least 65 of the state's outbreaks are considered resolved.

