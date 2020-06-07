Colorado School Finance Law Moves Forward, But With Many Questions About Proposed Property Tax Change

If you think Colorado's school finance image looks bad this year, just wait until next time.

That was the case with Speaker of the House K.C. Becker briefed members of the House Education Committee on Saturday why a complicated property tax change should be included in the Public School Finance Act.

The change would not generate additional revenue this year or next, but it would create a mechanism that future legislators could use to transfer more of the cost of K-12 education to school districts and local taxpayers.

The House Education Committee voted 9-4 to send the School Finance Act to the House, and only one Republican joined Democrats to vote yes. The bill has yet to pass in the House and Senate before going to the governor's desk.

