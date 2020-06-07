Colin Powell says Donald Trump has & # 39; moved away & # 39; of the Constitution, will vote for Biden

Former Republican Secretary of State Colin Powell said Sunday that President Donald Trump it has "strayed,quot; from the Constitution, adding to a growing list of former top military officials who have strongly criticized the President's response to protests across the country surrounding the murder of police in George Floyd .

"We have a Constitution. And we have to follow that Constitution. And the President has moved away from it," Powell, a retired general who served under President George W. Bush, told CNN's Jake Tapper on CNN. State of the union.

Colin Powell (AP)

Comments by Powell, the first African-American secretary of state and chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, add to a growing list of reproaches made in recent days by former senior officials who have expressed discontent with Trump's approach to protests sparked by the death of Floyd, a black man who was killed in late May by a white police officer in Minneapolis.

Powell said he is "proud,quot; of what several former generals, admirals, and diplomats have said about Trump's response last week to widespread protests, adding that he had not released a public statement denouncing Trump's response because he felt there had been demonstrated his disgust. with Trump in 2016 when she voted against him.

He also said he will vote for Democrat Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election, again choosing not to vote for Trump for president.

"I certainly cannot in any way support President Trump this year," Powell, a Republican, told Tapper.

The retired general voted for Trump's Democratic opponent Hillary Clinton in 2016 and hacked into emails released in September of that year that showed Powell strongly condemning Trump, calling him a "national disgrace and international outcast."

Powell said Sunday that he is "very close to Joe Biden on a social and political issue."

"I worked with him for 35, 40 years, and now he is the candidate and I will vote for him," he continued.

When Tapper asked him if he would be campaigning for Biden, Powell said he had not been asked to do so and that he does not think he will.

"Campaigning is not my forte, and I will speak up for him, but I don't plan on campaigning," he said.

Tensions between the White House and the Pentagon have been extended to almost a breaking point by President Donald Trump's threat to use military force against street protests sparked by the death of George Floyd. (AP)

The former diplomat said Sunday that recent widespread protests over the police murder of a black man in Minneapolis and Trump's approach to the unrest is evidence of growing opposition to his presidency.

"I think what we are seeing now, this massive protest movement that I have seen in my life, I think it suggests that the country is knowing this and that we are not going to bear it any more," Powell told Tapper. .

Last week, former Trump Defense Secretary James Mattis said in a statement that Trump "is not even trying to,quot; unite the country and instead is engaged in a "deliberate effort,quot; to divide the country, while lacking of "mature leadership,quot;. "