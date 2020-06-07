Colin Kaepernick to the browns? Hue Jackson claims he wanted it to happen in 2017

Former Browns coach Hue Jackson says he wanted to sign Colin Kaepernick when the quarterback became a free agent in 2017.

Speaking to Tony Rizzo and Aaron Goldhammer on "The Really Big Show,quot; last week, Jackson said he wanted the Browns to sign Kaepernick, but he claims the final decision was out of his reach. Kaepernick began his protest in 2016 and canceled his contract before the 2017 season after the 49ers informed him that they planned to cut it.

Since becoming a free agent in 2017, Kaepernick has received no training from any NFL team. But if Jackson had gotten away with it, he would have brought the QB in that year.

"I wanted it," Jackson said through the News-Herald. "It just didn't work. Obviously, those things have to work from a finance project, whatever it is. And that was not my decision."

Jackson went on to say that he also wanted to return to Kaepernick when he was a rookie, and that the coach was with the Raiders.

"I met Colin. When he was with the Raiders, we were going to recruit him when I was there," Jackson said. "So obviously he had been a really good player in the league. He had tremendous success. He's a guy who has defended something. I think everyone is seeing exactly where he came from. I always thought Colin deserved a chance." in this league, but he has to want to play. If I really wanted to play, I think I would have a chance again. "

Jackson's comments are interesting when he considers what he said at the time. When asked about Kaepernick in March 2017, Jackson said the Browns had not argued about the quarterback despite his own recent claims that he wanted to sign him.

"We really haven't discussed Colin," Jackson said in 2017. "There are other players at this point that we've had a lot of conversations about to see if we can put them on our team. I'm not saying he won't come." later. You have to exhaust everything. But at the moment it has not appeared. "

He also said in August 2017 that he did not want to see any players on his team join the protests during the national anthem saying, "I hope we don't have those problems."

As for the Browns, they obviously didn't sign Kaepernick before the 2017 season and were famous 0-16 that year. Cleveland played DeShone Kizer, Kevin Hogan and Cody Kessler in games throughout the season as a quarterback.