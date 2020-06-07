Cody Garbrandt rings the bell, knocks out Raphael Assuncao at UFC 250

It took Cody Garbrandt just a second and a hit to stop Raphael Assuncao at UFC 250 on Saturday night.

Garbrandt knocked out Assuncao with a right hook just before the horn sounded to end Round 2. The referee stopped the fight when Assuncao lay on the mat.

Garbrandt (12-3) ended a three-fight losing streak with the hit. He fell twice to T.J. Dillashaw and then Pedro Munhoz in March 2019. Ten of his MMA victories have come by knockout or TKO.

The performance should put Garbrandt back in the bantamweight title image. He won the belt in 2016 from Dominick Cruz and then lost it to Dillashaw in 2017.