Coast Guard rescues two from the sinking sailboat in San Francisco Bay – Up News Info San Francisco

RICHMOND (Up News Info SF) – The Coast Guard rescued two people from their sailboat after it started taking water near Richmond on Saturday.

The San Francisco Coast Guard Sector Command Center received a notification at 1:31 p.m. from the operator aboard a 16-foot sailboat, reporting that his boat had begun taking water south of the Richmond-San Rafael Bridge.

A 45-foot Coast Guard response boat was launched at 1:38 p.m. and arrived on the scene at 2:01 p.m. But that time, the sailboat was barely above water.

The two occupants of the ship were taken to Richmond Marina. They were cold, but had no reported medical concerns.

"This case was quickly resolved due to good communication between the sailors and our vigilantes," said the Commander. Tim List, coordinator of the search and rescue mission for the San Francisco Sector. "The Coast Guard recommends that all boaters have a VHF radio that can tune to Channel 16. In addition, we recommend a fully charged cell phone as a backup in case of a water emergency."

The owner was assisted by a fellow navigator in removing his sailboat from the water.