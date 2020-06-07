closed beaches while drones hunt down the great target

The beaches in Tweed County will remain closed for another 24 hours after a shark was sighted near Fingal's head.

"There are a number of factors why (the beaches are closed) including a new sighting of a shark near Fingal's head," said Detective Inspector Matt Kehoe of the Tweed Police District.

Det. In sp. Kehoe said it was "too difficult,quot; to say at this stage whether the shark sighted today was responsible for yesterday's fatal kill.

The increased activity in the water was also a factor in the decision to close the beaches.

"There are whales nearby. We have a lot of baits in the water," said Det Insp Kehoe.

"There are a lot of bait balls on the shore … there are a lot of birds around, so it gives an indication that there may be other sharks in the area."

Jimmy Keough of local Surf Life Saving Club said the shark was spotted by one of the club members on a jetski.

Rob Pedretti died after being attacked by a great white shark while surfing. (Supplied)

"He was sighted by one of our support skis patrolling that area," he said.

A drone and more jetskis were dispatched to verify the report.

The sighting comes approximately two weeks after drone surveillance in the area ceased.

All beaches in the Tweed Shire Council area, from Duranbah to Pottsville, will remain closed until Tuesday morning, when the situation is reevaluated.

& # 39; Taken doing what I loved & # 39;

Members of the surfing community have turned to social media to pay their respects to Mr. Pedretti.

Mark McDougall of the Palm Beach Boardriders described how Pedretti "was tragically taken doing what he loved."

Others have described him as a gentleman who was always relaxed and had a smile on his face.

Man dies after being attacked by a monster shark in northern New South Wales (9News)

"RIP Rob, condolences to his family and friends," wrote Greg Johnston.

"It was a shock to everyone that it was you. You were always so calm and good to talk to everyone."

Pedretti was bitten on the back of his thigh while in the water.

A friend and another surfer fought the shark and brought it to shore, but it died on the beach.

A male surfer died after being bitten by a shark near Kingscliff in northern New South Wales. (9News)

Friends who traveled the world with Mr. Pedretti held a beachside vigil on one of their favorite breaks on the Gold Coast yesterday afternoon.

"To think that a shark pulled him out of left field … I can't even understand it," Brian Currie told 9News.

"He is always someone you don't know (who is attacked by a shark). When he hits him so close to home, it really affects you and the people who loved him and stayed with him and his family," added Tim Buckley.