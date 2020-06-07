Chris Brown's Maby Mama, Ammika Harris, is forced to crack down on Instagram after posting these photos

Like millions of people, Ammika Harris has been supporting protesters of the Black Lives Matter movement through social media.

Chris Brown's baby mom has been actively sharing posts about protesters demanding an end to systemic racism after the brutal murder of George Floyd.

It seems that people with a lot of free time have been hitting the new mother.

Ammika found a smart way to be an activist and shut down the haters: She turned off the comments in all of her most recent posts.

Meanwhile, a source spoke to Hollywood life and said that the parents of baby Aeko have come together despite being miles away.

The expert person stated: "Chris and Ammika have definitely reconnected during this quarantine because they can focus on each other without so much distraction from the outside world. Chris and Ammika were going through a lot when she went to Germany, so being Isolated has allowed them to get to know each other in some way. They've always been FaceTiming so Chris can see Aeko and get updates on how his son is doing, but he and Ammika are also connecting more, and this time he's actually been really good for them. "

The family friend shared: “Chris and Ammika have become much more aware of each other through this isolation from each other than would likely be the case if nothing had happened. They are both taking the way of working together for Aeko's benefit, and flirting with each other from afar has definitely made the saying, "Absence grow affection," something they're really taking seriously. He has been very fluent and pleasant between them with all the circumstances, since they are solving everything in a positive way ".

The friend went on to explain: “Not being able to be together physically has really pushed them to connect on a different level. Sometimes it has also been a challenge to be so separated, but right now, they are in a very good place and they talk every day and make plans for what they want to do together when they can really be together again. Chris is dying to see his son, and he also misses Ammika. And her mother is going crazy not being able to hug her grandson. She chats with Ammika a lot, so at least she sees it that way, but it's not the same as being able to hug him. But they know this is what needs to happen right now for the good of everyone's health. "

Ammika has some criticism.



