China, India move to defuse tensions after fighting in the Himalayas

China and India have backed out of a tense confrontation along their shared border in the Himalayas, pledging to resolve disputes over the territory through diplomatic and military channels, the Indian Foreign Ministry said on Sunday.

The announcement came a day after the two sides' military commanders met near Chushul, a border village on the disputed border near Pangong Tso, a lake where troops from the two countries clashed last month.

China did not immediately discuss the talks at the border, but officials and state media had tried to minimize the confrontation in the days leading up to them.

The clashes at the lake, one of several at multiple points along the border, caused numerous injuries and caused the most serious tensions between the two Asian powers in years.