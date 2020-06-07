China, India move to defuse tensions after fighting in the Himalayas

China and India have backed out of a tense confrontation along their shared border in the Himalayas, pledging to resolve disputes over the territory through diplomatic and military channels, the Indian Foreign Ministry said on Sunday.
The announcement came a day after the two sides' military commanders met near Chushul, a border village on the disputed border near Pangong Tso, a lake where troops from the two countries clashed last month.
China did not immediately discuss the talks at the border, but officials and state media had tried to minimize the confrontation in the days leading up to them.
The clashes at the lake, one of several at multiple points along the border, caused numerous injuries and caused the most serious tensions between the two Asian powers in years.
A statement by the Indian Foreign Ministry did not describe the Chushul talks in detail, but gave a conciliatory tone, saying the two countries would continue to negotiate through long-standing political and military communication channels.
"Both sides agreed to peacefully resolve the situation in the border areas in accordance with various bilateral agreements and taking into account the agreements between the leaders that peace and tranquility in the border regions between India and China are essential for the overall development of the bilateral relations. " the statement said.
The statement referred to recent summits between the leaders of the two countries, Narenda Modi of India and Xi Jinping of China, who seemed determined to put aside decades of animosity and conflict. They last met in India in October, vowing to increase economic and security cooperation.
Each side has blamed the other for disrupting the status quo along the border, which remains unmarked and fiercely disputed in places.
China appears to have stepped up activity in the area this spring after the recent expansion of a road network on the Indian side of the border. India has been trying to strengthen its defenses in the remote region, where altitudes exceed 14,000 feet.
Friction in the area is prevalent, and a series of clashes erupted last month along various points on a border stretching more than 2,100 miles. That raised fears in India of a coordinated push by China to take over the territory at a time when the world is distracted by the coronavirus pandemic.
In the Galwan Valley, not far from Pangong Tso, Chinese troops were reported to have crossed several miles beyond what India considers to be its side of the border, known as the Current Control Line, according to media reports citing officials. Indians. The two countries went to war in the region in 1962.
The two nations reportedly sent reinforcements after the clashes, although information from the remote region is often patchy and closely controlled by the military on both sides.
The United States, on the side of India, has criticized Recent Chinese actions along the border.
"The Chinese Communist Party has been in this effort, in this march, for a long time," Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said last week. "They will certainly use a tactical situation on the ground to their advantage."
Hari Kumar contributed reporting.