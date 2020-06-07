China defends its response to coronavirus

China denies hiding the early spread of the virus.

The Chinese government firmly defended its handling of the coronavirus on Sunday, rejecting criticism that officials had suppressed early reports of the outbreak and claiming that China had set a good example of how to combat it.

A senior Chinese official told a press conference in Beijing that the government and state media have provided early, timely and extensive information since the first cases appeared in Hubei province late last year. In an apparent reference to the Trump administration's numerous claims that China is to blame for the subsequent pandemic, he bitterly complained about what he described as foreign lies and slander.

"Those are completely unjustified and unreasonable," said the official, Xu Lin, who oversees the Information Office of the State Council. On Sunday, the agency released a detailed report on China's epidemic response.

Ma Xiaowei, the minister in charge of the National Health Commission, also said that China "has in no way delayed,quot; the disclosure of information about the disease.