China defends its response to coronavirus

China denies hiding the early spread of the virus.
The Chinese government firmly defended its handling of the coronavirus on Sunday, rejecting criticism that officials had suppressed early reports of the outbreak and claiming that China had set a good example of how to combat it.
A senior Chinese official told a press conference in Beijing that the government and state media have provided early, timely and extensive information since the first cases appeared in Hubei province late last year. In an apparent reference to the Trump administration's numerous claims that China is to blame for the subsequent pandemic, he bitterly complained about what he described as foreign lies and slander.
"Those are completely unjustified and unreasonable," said the official, Xu Lin, who oversees the Information Office of the State Council. On Sunday, the agency released a detailed report on China's epidemic response.
Ma Xiaowei, the minister in charge of the National Health Commission, also said that China "has in no way delayed,quot; the disclosure of information about the disease.
The report is an attempt by the Chinese government to provide a full narrative of the epidemic, ignoring any initial mistakes. He describes local and provincial officials as having faithfully implemented central government instructions, not to mention that some of these officials were hastily replaced after initial problems.
Critics have noted that while Chinese scientists moved quickly to identify the new virus and share their findings internationally, political leaders were slower to act, ordering police investigations of doctors who I tried to sound the alarm in late December.
As the United States and other countries struggle to control their outbreaks, China has largely returned to normal life, with its latest high-risk area, a district in the northeast city of Jilin, which lowered its epidemic response level on Sunday. The government reported six new cases across the country on Sunday, including five that originated abroad and one that was locally transmitted in the southern island province of Hainan. Since the outbreak began, mainland China has recorded more than 89,000 cases and more than 4,600 deaths.
The states of EE. USA They face different challenges to control the spread of the virus.
With states starting to allow varying degrees of economic reopening, the huge protests against police brutality taking place in dozens of cities, and the warmer weather inviting people outside, forecasters tracking the Covid-19 pandemic in the United States they are approaching a difficult juncture.
While the country's overall picture has improved significantly in recent weeks, epidemiologists have warned that different states are likely to experience vastly different challenges now in measuring and monitoring the spread of the virus.
According to According to data compiled by The New York Times, more than a third of states still see new infections on the rise. But as many of them move forward with reopening plans, their results may depend on factors such as the stress their health care systems have had and how far they are on the curve.
In some relatively large states like North Carolina and Arizona, increasing evidence suggests that infections are still increasing rapidly and may increase further as more people venture.
In another group are states that have achieved modest declines in new cases, but where the large number of people already infected remains the main source of concern. Even though states like Maryland or Connecticut have seen small declines in new infections, both still have an alarmingly high number per capita, which has taxed health systems for weeks.
The fear of states in the second category is that with dozens of people already infected, recent declines could be quickly erased through increased social contact in the coming months, again threatening health care systems.
Adopting Japan's face masks may be the secret to their success in fighting viruses.
When the coronavirus arrived in Japan, people did what they normally do: put on masks.
Facial covers are nothing new there. During the flu and hay fever seasons, the trains are full of commuters half hidden behind white surgical masks. Employees with colds, worried about the stigma of lost work, throw one and a soldier into the office.
Japan has reported more than 17,000 infections and just over 900 deaths, while the United States, with a population approximately two and a half times larger, has exceeded 1.9 million cases and is close to 110,000 deaths.
"Japan, I think a lot of people agree, did everything wrong, with little social distance, karaoke bars still open, and public transportation near the area where the worst outbreaks occurred," Jeremy Howard, a researcher at the University of San Francisco, who has studied the use of masks, said about the country's prompt response. "But the only thing Japan did well was the masks."
During the pandemic, scientists have found a correlation between high levels of mask use, be it for cultural or political reasons, and success in containing the virus.
"I think there is definitely evidence coming out of Covid that Japan, as well as other countries that practice wearing masks, tend to do much better by flattening the curve," he said. Akiko Iwasaki, professor of immunobiology at Yale.
In Britain, Prince William volunteers at a crisis helpline.
Prince William is counted as one of thousands of British volunteers helping with a crisis helpline during the coronavirus blockade, Kensington Palace announced in a message marking the end of Volunteer Week.
"I'm going to share a little secret with you, but I'm actually on the volunteer platform," said Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, during a video call in which he and his wife, Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge thanked the volunteers for their work.
"The duke is one of more than 2,000 crisis volunteers who are trained to support anyone, at any time, whatever their crisis," the palace said. "Last month, the Duke and Duchess marked the service's first anniversary by speaking to five Shout volunteers by video call."
More than 300,000 text conversations have been held between volunteers and people in need of mental health support, The Associated Press reported. More than half of the people who send text messages are under the age of 25.
In the full eight-minute video the palace shared on social media, Catherine noted that although the coronavirus pandemic had been "so much pressure on everyone," the communities came together and people volunteered.
There have been at least 284,800 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Britain, according to British public health authorities. At least 40,000 people have died from the virus.
Brazil removed the coronavirus data from the website of the Ministry of Health.
The Brazilian government on Friday removed full numbers of coronavirus cases and deaths from the health ministry's website, claiming without offering evidence that state officials had been reporting inflated figures to secure more federal funding.
Carlos Wizard, a businessman recently appointed by President Jair Bolsonaro to a senior position in the ministry, told the O Globo newspaper on Friday that the government suspects state officials have included deaths from other causes in the coronavirus counts they report. to the federal government.
"Local officials, driven solely by the desire to raise more funds for their cities, labeled everyone as Covid," Wizard said. "We are reviewing those deaths."
The indictment outraged public health experts. Several noted that Brazil has a sophisticated health surveillance system and that there is a broad consensus among epidemiologists that the lack of evidence worldwide has resulted in a death count from Covid-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. . And a Analysis by The New York Times found that coronavirus deaths in five Brazilian cities appeared to be underreported.
Bolsonaro has come under fierce criticism at home and abroad for his arrogant handling of the pandemic. It has sabotaged state-issued quarantine guidelines, calling them ruinous for economic growth. On Friday, he threatened to remove Brazil from the World Health Organization, which urged countries with increasing outbreaks to adopt guidelines for social distancing.
As of Saturday, Brazil had more than 669,000 confirmed cases, second only to the United States, and more than 35,000 deaths. In recent days, Brazil has led the world in the number of new deaths reported each day.
The National Council of Health Secretaries, which represents municipal health officials, called Mr. Wizard's indignation outrageous.
"This authoritative, callous, inhuman and unethical attempt to erase people who have died from Covid-19 will fail," the council said. "We are not mercenaries of death."
As the country's workload exploded in recent weeks, Bolsonaro fired his health minister and replaced him with a doctor who spent less than a month on the job.
Since mid-May, the health ministry has been led by an active-duty general with no medical experience, and military officers have taken on several important jobs as career health officials quit.
From London to Sydney, crowds of people around the world defied public health warnings and stood in solidarity with the United States. Protesters calling for justice in the death of an African American man, George Floyd, killed in political custody in Minneapolis. Health experts have warned that the protests could accelerate the spread of the coronavirus, especially among people who do not wear masks.
In Australia, large crowds erupted in Sydney, Melbourne and many other communities in support of the Black Lives Matter movement calling for an end to systemic racism and the deaths of Aborigines in police custody.
The British health minister urged residents not to gather for protests in London, Manchester and Birmingham. But large crowds appeared, despite cold weather, rain, and police warnings that mass gatherings would violate the rule that only six people from different homes could gather outside during the pandemic.
Northern Ireland police announced on Saturday that organizers of the "Black Lives Matter,quot; protests in Belfast and Derry will be reported to the Prosecution Service for breaking coronavirus restrictions.
"We estimate that fewer than 500 people attended each event and a significant number of Community Resolution Notices (CRNS) and fines were issued," said Deputy Police Chief Alan Todd, adding that "there are health protection regulations to protect everyone during this pandemic and it is everyone's responsibility to adhere to them to protect our society. "
In Paris, in one day the Palace of Versailles reopened Authorities banned visitors and tourists from gathering outside the United States Embassy, but thousands protested there anyway in the late afternoon, as well as near the Eiffel Tower, echoing a protest. earlier this week that drew nearly 20,000 people in memory of Adama Traoré, a Frenchman who died in police custody in 2016. On Friday, Police officially banned the protests at Champ-de-Mars for June 6., citing coronavirus concerns.
And in the German cities of Berlin and Cologne, thousands responded to calls from social media to take to the streets in honor of Floyd. The protests came after a week of protests in cities like Hamburg and Frankfurt.
The fury against racism and police brutality has also brought crowds to the streets of Belgium, Canada, Sweden and Zimbabwe. In other parts of the world:
Art Basel, the centerpiece of the European art market calendar, It is canceled. The 50th anniversary edition of the event in Basel, Switzerland, was to feature more than 250 international galleries and had already been postponed.
Saudi Arabia again imposed a curfew in the city of Jeddah in the Red Sea from 3 p.m. at 6 am. For two weeks from Saturday, they suspended prayers in the city's mosques and suspended work in the offices due to an increase in the spread of the coronavirus, the state-run SPA news agency reported.
Russia reported 8,855 new cases on Saturday of the coronavirus, pushing the total number of infections to 458,689 and 197 deaths in the last 24 hours. The death toll across the country has reached 5,725.
In Corpus Christi, the oil and gas and vacation city on the southeast coast of Texas, it can be difficult to find people who have experienced the devastation of the coronavirus, or even to know someone who has. But do people hit with job losses or business closings? They are everywhere.
Theresa Thompson has been fired from her position as catering and event manager at a Holiday Inn. Richard Lomax has seen sales drop more than 90 percent at the two restaurants his family owns. Brett Oetting, executive director of the tourism office, has been working with countless companies struggling to navigate the economic collapse.
None of them knows anyone local who has become ill from the virus.
In the corners of the United States facing financial ruin, but where the coronavirus has not fully arrived, A New York Times analysis of economic and infection data helps explain why some have seen the reopening for so long. The sharp disconnect between extreme economic pain and limited health impact presents local officials and businesses with difficult options, even after Friday's encouraging jobs report suggested that more of the country was returning to work.
"In the first two weeks, when they said this was going to happen, I thought, 'Let's all stay huddled, and if we all do this, that can help as we figure out what's going on,'" said Stephanie Anderson. , a real estate agent in Satellite Beach, Fla.
But since "the places here don't cause mass deaths," he said, "don't tell me I can't open my business responsibly."
Some business owners and workers in these communities have accepted the reopening because of their first-hand experiences. Many are angry or confused. Others advocate caution. But most agree that the virus has not posed the threat to local public health that many expected, even acknowledging that things could get worse and that the numbers would likely already be higher with more testing.
Here are some other recent developments on the economic impact of the pandemic:
In New York, a "big sigh of relief,quot; as the daily death toll falls to 35.
The weekend before the start of the gradual reopening of New York City, Governor Andrew M. Cuomo reported 35 new coronavirus deaths across the state, a drop of seven from the previous day and the lowest daily total in the last two months.
"This is very, very good news compared to where we were," Cuomo said Saturday during his daily briefing in Albany. "This is a big sigh of relief."
In Reopening Phase 1, which will begin Monday, retail stores will be allowed to open for pickup on the sidewalk or in-store, and nonessential construction and manufacturing may resume, returning up to 400,000 people to the workforce.
"You want to talk about a change of course, this one, my friends, will be included in the history books," Cuomo said. "There has been no state in the United States that has gone from where we were to where we are."
Cuomo also announced that it was expanding occupancy guidelines for places of worship, which could now support up to 25 percent of the building's occupancy. It is unclear whether the measure applies statewide or only to places that have reached Phase 2. All regions of the state except New York City they are in the first or second phase of reopening.
Across the Hudson River, Governor Philip D. Murphy of New Jersey announced 60 new virus-related deaths Saturday through social networks, raising the number of state victims to 12,106. The figure was a drop from the 79 new deaths reported the previous day. It also reported 606 new confirmed positive cases, a total of 163,893 cases in the state.
While the closure of New York City has successfully flattened the number of infections, one study has found that the economic cost could have been reduced by a third or more by strategically choosing neighborhoods to close, gauging the risk of infection for local residents and workers with the impact on local jobs.
The economy will not heal easily. Denying that reality will not help to fix it.
For the first time in three months, there is a scent of economic optimism in the air. Employers added millions of jobs to their payrolls in May, and the unemployment rate fell, a big surprise to forecasters who expected further losses. Businesses are reopening, and the death rate from coronavirus has decreased. The Trump administration has begun pointing to what are likely to be impressive growth numbers as the economy begins to emerge from its deep hole.
This is all good news. But there are clear signs that the collapse of economic activity has set in motion problems that will last for many months, or perhaps many years. If not contained, they could cause large-scale human misery and create lasting scars for families.
The fabric of the economy has been torn, with damage to millions of interconnections, between workers and employers, companies and their suppliers, borrowers, and lenders. Both the historical evidence of serious economic crises and the data available today point to enormous delayed effects.
While the government cannot wave a wand and bring back industries that are semi-permanently closed, it can, and has, acted to try to keep demand for goods and services at pre-crisis levels. This, in turn, can pave the way for other sectors to grow, so that there is no prolonged depression of jobs, income and investment, with the consequent reduction in the long-term potential of the economy.
Study finds some rays of optimism for women considering pregnancy.
How the coronavirus could affect pregnant women and newborns has been a major concern since the outbreaks began. A A new report in the medical journal JAMA has reassuring and troubling findings, with caveats that there is limited and still largely unknown data.
So far, compared to the general population, pregnant women do not appear to be at increased risk for serious disease if they contract the virus, according to the report. Of 147 pregnant women with Covid-19 in China, 8 percent had a serious illness and 1 percent had a critical illness, rates that were actually lower than those of the rest of the population, where 14 percent had a serious illness and 6 percent were seriously ill. In New York City, a report on 43 pregnant women with Covid-19 found that their rates of severe illness were similar to those of other adults.
But it is not yet known whether the infection can cause birth defects, miscarriage, premature delivery, or stillbirth. Newborns have become infected, but it is unclear whether they contracted the virus before, during, or after birth, or whether breastfeeding can transmit the virus.
Still, the report says for women wondering if it's a safe time to conceive, "based on limited data, there doesn't seem to be a compelling reason to recommend delaying pregnancy."
Europe has lost some of the last witnesses to its grim history.
For years Gildo Negri visited schools to share his stories about blowing up bridges and cutting electrical cables to sabotage Nazis and fascists during World War II. In January, the 89-year-old man made another visit, leaving his nursing home on the outskirts of Milan to help students plant trees in honor of Italians deported to concentration camps.
But in late February, when the first coronavirus outbreak in Europe spread through Negri's nursing home, it also fatally infected him.
The virus, which is so deadly to old men, hastened the departure of these last witnesses and forced the cancellation of commemorations. It has also created an opportunity for increased political forces seeking to reformulate the history of the past century to play a greater role in rebuilding the current one.
Across Europe, radical right-wing parties with stories of Holocaust denial, Mussolini's crush, and fascist motives have gained strength in recent years.
More Americans use home helpers than nursing homes, but the sector has been "forgotten,quot; in the pandemic.
Much of the attention that Covid-19 has charged to older adults has been properly focused on long-term care facilities. Its residents and employees account for nearly 40 percent of the nation's deaths, according to an updated report. New York Times analysis.
But many more Americans, almost six million, one estimate: trust paid home care than nursing homes and assisted living combined. And both workers and customers have concerns.
Even more than nursing home employees, home care workers are low-paid hourly workers and often lack health insurance; half depend on some form of public assistance. Many home care workers not only serve multiple clients each week, but to rebuild life, they can simultaneously work for multiple agencies or nursing homes, or perform outside work.
Those conditions increase the risks of infection, and not just for their frail older clients. Almost a third of home care workers, a very female workforce, are over the age of 55, and the majority are black or Hispanic, groups that have been shown to be particularly vulnerable to Covid-19.
However, personal protective equipment, or P.P.E., has been difficult to acquire. With hospitals and nursing homes struggling to obtain supplies, "this was the forgotten sector," said Dr. Nathan Stall, a geriatrician at the University of Toronto.
"Homecare workers are probably unknowingly involved in the transmission of Covid-19, especially when they are not equipped with enough PPE," he added.
How to stay safe while life restarts.
When the country was under blockade, at least the rules were mostly clear. The essential workers ventured out; everyone else bundled up.
Now states are lifting restrictions, but detailed guidance on how to navigate the minutiae of everyday life is still hard to come by, and there will never be a ready-made solution for every troublesome circumstance you may encounter anyway.
As you tiptoe toward normalization, whatever it is, given these times, try to follow three precautions: avoid contact, confinement, and crowds. And make realistic choices.
Contact
You must continue with the precautions of social distancing. That means wearing masks, washing your hands often and well, and staying six feet from each other. No hugs, no handshakes.
Any 15-minute face-to-face conversation between people less than six feet away constitutes close contact, said Dr. Muge Cevik, an expert in infectious diseases and virology at Saint Andrews University School of Medicine in Scotland.
Lockdown
Indoor activities indoors, even in large spaces, are more conducive to spreading the virus than events outside, especially if the air inside the building is recirculated or the windows are not opened.
Crowds
Large groups are risky, even outdoors. They mean more people, more contacts and more possible sources of infection.
Options
People in a high risk of developing serious disease if infected with the coronavirus, including those over the age of 65, residents of nursing homes and long-term care facilities, people with compromised immune systems, chronic lung or kidney disease, heart conditions, or severe obesity I want to take the greatest of precautions.
But healthy young adults and children should also consider protecting those around them, including family members, colleagues or friends who are vulnerable, said Dr. Barbara Taylor, an infectious disease specialist at the Center for Health Sciences at the University of Texas at San Antonio.
Deforestation in the Amazon is increasing as the pandemic paralyzes enforcement.
The President of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro, has allowed to increase the destruction of the Amazon jungle. The coronavirus has accelerated that destruction.
Illegal loggers, miners and land grabbers have cleared vast areas of the Amazon with impunity in recent months as the pandemic has hampered law enforcement efforts.
The consequences of the pandemic have exacerbated the The ecological degradation set in motion by Mr. Bolsonaro's government policies, which favors the expansion of commercial development in the Amazon and sees environmental regulations as an obstacle to economic growth. But some career officials are still working to enforce environmental protections.
An estimated 464 square miles of Amazon tree cover were reduced from January to April, an increase of 55 percent from the same period last year and an area approximately 20 times the size of Manhattan, according to the National Institute of Brazilian Space Research, a government agency that tracks deforestation with satellite imagery.
Already last year, deforestation in the Amazon had reached levels not seen since 2008.
At the same time, the coronavirus has killed more than 34,000 people in Brazil, which now has the highest daily death toll in the world.
The researchers say New York could have taken a more specific approach to closing.
When Covid-19 cases took off in New York in March, Governor Andrew M. Cuomo imposed a non-essential business block to curb the spread of the coronavirus, calling it "the most drastic action we can take. "
Now researchers say that more specific approaches, in New York and elsewhere, could have protected public health with less economic pain.
Businesses in New York City, where an initial phase of reopening will begin on Monday, have been closed for 11 weeks. But one study found that the economic cost could have been cut by a third or more by strategically choosing neighborhoods to close, gauging the risk of infection for local residents and workers with the impact on local jobs.
The coronavirus helped Britain's homeless people get off the streets. But maybe not for long.
As part of Britain's effort to stem the spread of the virus, the government required local councils in England and Wales to provide emergency accommodation in budget hotels to all homeless people living on the streets.
Since the coronavirus blockade began, more than 90 percent of people who sleep on the street have been offered a place to stay, According to government statistics.
Homeless charities say the initial success of the program has shown what they have long maintained: that an injection of funds and government support can get people off the streets quickly and effectively.
"It was an incredible effort, and it shows what you can do when you have the political will and the will to spend the money," said Dominic Williamson, executive director of strategy and policy for the British nonprofit St. Mungo & # 39; s.
The reports were contributed by Keith Bradsher, Aimee Ortiz, Neil Irwin, Andrea Salcedo, Zach Montague, Michael H. Keller, Steve Eder, Karl Russell, Denise Grady, Ernesto Londoño, Letícia Casado, Jason Horowitz, Damien Cave, Livia Albeck-Ripka , Iliana Magra, Ceylan Yeginsu, Elian Peltier, Yonette Joseph, Roni Rabin, Eduardo Porter, Patricia Cohen, Ernesto Londoño, Manuela Andreoni, Leticia Casado, Ben Casselman and Paula Span.