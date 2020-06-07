Catherine Giudici reflects on the representation of POC in The Bachelor

Catherine Giudici is reflecting on his time in The Bachelor.

On Sunday, June 7, the former contestant visited Instagram to share her thoughts on how it felt to be chosen on the show.

"Tomorrow, our season of The Bachelor it airs again in a condensed three-hour episode, "Giudici wrote, along with photos of her and her husband. Sean Lowe. "When I was originally chosen, I was very flattered, but somewhat punished by the fact that I would be one of the faces representing people of color. I knew one of the reasons I was probably chosen was because I was Filipino."

Because of this, the mother of three expressed that she "considered herself to be engaged (to Lowe's) so I assumed Sean liked her."

"I thought he was there just to check a box," Giudici explained. "But I ended up with much more. I became present in the process and when he began to notice who he really was, I allowed this experience to open me up to the possibility of being loved and appreciated for all that he was."