Casinos in Gilpin County, Colorado set the date for June 17 to reopen under COVID-19

Gilpin County casinos will begin a gradual reopening on June 17 after getting the go-ahead from state health officials.

Gilpin County Commissioner Ron Engels said Sunday that the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment approved a variance that allows casinos in Black Hawk and Central City to open under broad guidelines to keep customers and employees on track. except for COVID-19.

Casinos in Gilpin and Teller counties have been closed since mid-March under state restrictions to stop the spread of the new coronavirus.

Gilpin County's 50-page request for a variance was approved Saturday. Teller County is looking for a variation to reopen the casinos in Cripple Creek.

"It is an incredible relief and we know it is still a long way," said Engels.

Only slot machines will be operational at first. Engels said CDPHE wants to wait three weeks before allowing board games to resume to make sure there is no increase in coronavirus cases.

CDPHE-approved guidelines include limiting the occupation of a casino to 50% of the capacity allowed by the fire code, or 175 people in a closed and closed space. Customers and employees will be screened for any symptoms of coronavirus and lines will be used to mark the six feet necessary for social distancing.

Engels said it will be a while before companies return to top speed, but "we see hope now." Approximately 6,000 people work in Gilpin County casinos. Engels has said that since the casinos closed, the number of people seeking help at the county food bank has increased four-fold.

Cities and the county have taken a big hit in tax revenue, he said.