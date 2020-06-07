Bubba Wallace appears to pass out during a live interview after the Atlanta race

Bubba Wallace did not respond during a post-race interview following Sunday's NASCAR Cup race at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Wallace was listening to a question from Jamie Little of Fox Sports about wearing a "I can't breathe / Black lives stuff,quot; t-shirt before the race, when he collapsed and seemed to pass out briefly. A crew member stabilized him.

Wallace was then placed on a stretcher and taken to an ambulance.

Wallace also had difficulty getting out of his car after the end of the race. He was reported to have "passed out,quot; after leaving. Air temperatures for the race were mid to high 80s with high humidity.

