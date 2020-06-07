BTS shares refreshingly honest and hopeful messages for 2020 graduates

Suga also shared an inspiring and moving message for the students.

"These days, I feel like I have fallen to the ground during a race. I bend my knees and get up again only to find that no one is around," he said. "It's like I'm deserted on an island. This might not be the grand finale I had envisioned and a new beginning may seem far away. Please don't be afraid, don't worry. The end and the beginning, the beginning and the end are connected. "

"Take your hands off what you can't control and put your hands on what you can change," he continued. "As you and I continue in life, we will find ourselves in many situations beyond our reach. The only thing we can control is ourselves. Have the changes you can make in your hands, because your possibilities are limitless. After all, I also had no idea that I would become BTS. "

J-Hope also addressed the students and noted that he is not "very different from all of you."

"Sometimes I feel like I've come to a dead end while acting and making music. Sometimes my mind goes white and I can barely go a step further," J-Hope admitted. "It's a regular occurrence while I work. Right now, I think, 'Just this once' and I get up again. I decide to trust myself."

"The next attempt might not be perfect, but the second is better than the first and the third is even better than the second. And that's the moment I decide, I'm glad I chose not to give up," he continued. "There will be times in your life when you will question your own decisions, whether it's your specialty or your profession, whether you've made the right choice, whether you're doing it right, or are walking the path of failure."

"And when you remember it: you are the leader of your own life. And sing it over and over again," he closed. "I can do it. You have it. I can do it right. I can do it better than anyone."