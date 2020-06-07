BTS shares refreshingly honest and hopeful messages for 2020 graduates

BTS They lent their voices in more ways than one to celebrate 2020 graduates.
In recent months, high school and college students have had to quickly adjust their graduation plans due to continued Coronavirus pandemic. So it's no surprise that YouTube has brought together some of the biggest stars in entertainment to provide students with a ceremony to remember.
On that list? BTS The K-Pop group, which consists of RM, Jin, Suga, I hope, Jimin, V: the series and Jung Kook—He shared words of encouragement with viewers who tuned into YouTube's "Dear Class of 2020,quot; virtual live stream.
"Dear class of 2020, it's been a strange year so far, but you made it," RMS began his speech. "Today we may not have flowers, we may not have graduation caps, but what we do have is possibly the most special graduation ceremony in history."
"Never before have so many gathered to celebrate graduation class for their accomplishments and dreams. You could be looking at us from your bed or from your living room alone or with someone," he continued. "Wherever they are, they will soon go from one world to another."
RM shared a heartwarming story about his own high school graduation from 10 years ago.
"I remember that day clearly and kept it as my messenger profile for the rest of my school years. On that day, I was just a child who had just closed one chapter, ready to write another," he said. "I remember that feeling. It's really exciting, impressive. It was a time when I felt more like myself … A feeling that I wanted to keep forever."
He added: "So, as a twenty-year-old colleague from Seoul Korea, I want to congratulate you. We are very excited about what awaits us. Regardless of where or how far away you are, we hope that our stories today bring you some kind of comfort, hope and even a little bit of inspiration. "
Jung Kook scoffed at RM and joked that his "graduation is recorded online,quot;.
"My fellow BTS members were there throughout all my high school years," he continued. "I remember them saying, 'When did you get old enough to graduate?' And once the ceremony was over, we went and had Jajangmyeon together. I recently saw that video again and it made me wonder: really that child grew up to become me? "
Jung Kook added: "RM mentioned that he still sees himself in that boy in the graduation picture, but I feel like I've come a long way. All I've done is continue, but even today I'm still learning new things. So Here I am today with my members, with faith in myself, my members and the world. And I hope that you too will do the same for yourself and keep going. "
Jin also took a moment to share his own graduation story, which he noted was "a little different,quot; from the others.
"My memory of graduation is a little different. It was before my debut as BTS, I was in my 20s, just a high school graduate entering college," he began. "Back then, the idea of becoming an adult was pretty scary. (I was) eager to get to an unknown world, I was cautious with everything I said or did."
"Sometimes I felt uneasy seeing my friends advance far beyond me. Trying to maintain their speed just left me breathless. I soon realized that their rhythm was not mine," he admitted. "What held me together during those moments was a promise I made to myself to take things easy. I would go at my own pace, steadily. From then on, it became a habit of mine to take time for myself." .
Jin shared words of encouragement with the students and told them not to rush their trip.
"If any of you feel lost, in the face of doubt or uncertainty, or pressure to start again, don't rush," he said. "Take a deep breath. You can discover that any moment can become an opportunity. Allow yourself to take it easy. Take one step at a time. You will be able to discover the important things you were missing, and they will come to you. You."
"First, congratulations on your graduation," Jimin opened his speech. "But at the same time, I am concerned about everyone. I think about your health and if you are well, if you hold on tightly during a time when nothing seems to go as planned, if your body and mind are all safe and sound. "
He said, "I hope everyone is well, but if things are not well, even in the slightest, we send you our most heartfelt comfort with all our hearts."
Giving viewers more hope, he shared: "Remember that there is someone here in Korea, in the city of Seoul, who understands you. We are in different parts of the world, in different settings and circumstances. But right now, I hope that We can all slap each other warmly on the back and say, "It's okay."
Suga also shared an inspiring and moving message for the students.
"These days, I feel like I have fallen to the ground during a race. I bend my knees and get up again only to find that no one is around," he said. "It's like I'm deserted on an island. This might not be the grand finale I had envisioned and a new beginning may seem far away. Please don't be afraid, don't worry. The end and the beginning, the beginning and the end are connected. "
"Take your hands off what you can't control and put your hands on what you can change," he continued. "As you and I continue in life, we will find ourselves in many situations beyond our reach. The only thing we can control is ourselves. Have the changes you can make in your hands, because your possibilities are limitless. After all, I also had no idea that I would become BTS. "
J-Hope also addressed the students and noted that he is not "very different from all of you."
"Sometimes I feel like I've come to a dead end while acting and making music. Sometimes my mind goes white and I can barely go a step further," J-Hope admitted. "It's a regular occurrence while I work. Right now, I think, 'Just this once' and I get up again. I decide to trust myself."
"The next attempt might not be perfect, but the second is better than the first and the third is even better than the second. And that's the moment I decide, I'm glad I chose not to give up," he continued. "There will be times in your life when you will question your own decisions, whether it's your specialty or your profession, whether you've made the right choice, whether you're doing it right, or are walking the path of failure."
"And when you remember it: you are the leader of your own life. And sing it over and over again," he closed. "I can do it. You have it. I can do it right. I can do it better than anyone."
"Many of us are at war with reality right now, but I hope we can take part of this moment with us, in a photograph or a memorandum to remember and remember June 2020, and how it compares to what's new today. will be hugging, "V shared.
"In all honesty, I wasn't born with the talent of singing and dancing and I wasn't the persevering type either," he revealed. "I started later and I was missing some aspects, but soon developed a joy and a passion for singing and dancing. This joy motivated my persistent efforts and led me to my current position. If there is anyone out there who cannot see where they should be to be, from now on I urge you to listen to your heart. "
Closing his speech, he reminded the students not to lose hope.
"Things may seem a little difficult right now, but somewhere, luck and opportunity are waiting for you," said V. "I believe that. On that note, I will remember this day. Today may not be my own graduation , but I will try to remember this day in a few years and remember it as a memory to treasure. And I look forward to one day you will stand up and tell us your own story. "
In addition to BTS's individual speeches, they were also featured during the live broadcast.
The virtual graduation on Sunday featured other notable graduation speakers, including Beyoncé, Michelle and Barack Obama, Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift, Malala Yousafzai and many more stars and public figures.
There were also special appearances for Alicia Keys, Kerry Washington, Zendaya, Jackie Aina and many others. Maluma, Katy Perry, Megan Thee Stallion, Chloe x Halle and others performed as well.
Watch the live broadcast above!