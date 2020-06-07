BTS donates $ 1M to Black Lives Matter cause

Instagram

Korean boy band sensation has pledged a $ 1 million donation to the Black Lives Matter movement in hopes of helping fight racial injustice amid nationwide protests in the United States.

Up News Info –

K-pop superstars BTS have underlined their support for the Black Lives Matter movement with a $ 1 million donation.

The creators of "Boy With Luv" hits have partnered with the label bosses at Big Hit Entertainment to promise the sum, according to Variety, days after declaring their support for protesters around the world demanding an end to the racial and social injustice.

In the online statement, the bandmates wrote: "We are against racial discrimination. We condemn violence. You, me and everyone have the right to be respected. We will stick together. #BlackLivesMatter."

Fans have been helping to advance the cause on social media by coming together recently to stifle the momentum of those who oppose the Black Lives Matter movement, using the White Lives Matter hashtag to accompany various K-pop memes and other music content to block racist messages.

Human rights activists have been taking to the streets around the world in the wake of the murder of George Floyd, an African-American man who was killed by a white police officer in Minnesota on May 25, 2020.

The police officer in question, Derek Chauvin, was fired from his job and charged with the murder of Floyd, while three colleagues who witnessed the incident were also fired and detained on related criminal charges.