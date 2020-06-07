BTS donated $ 1 million to Black Lives Matter

Bradley Lamb
This donation comes after fans joined together to help the BLM movement.

They also took over the hashtags #WhiteLivesMatter and #WhiteoutWednesday to hide the racist tweets.

kpop stans this week:- Shot down the Dallas Police app trying to arrest protesters by sending them fancams -I spamped the #whiteoutwednsday hashtag with kpop fancams and ruined the entire hashtag for racists

A day after K-pop fans took over the hashtags, BTS released a statement on Twitter saying: "We are against racial discrimination. We condemn violence. You, me and everyone have the right to be respected. We will stick together. #BlackLivesMatter. "

우리 는 인종 차별 에 반대 합니다. 우리 는 폭력 에 반대 합니다. 나, 당신, 우리 모두 는 존중 받을 권리 가 있습니다. 함께 하겠습니다.We oppose racial discrimination. We condemn violence. You, me and everyone have the right to be respected. We will stick together.#BlackLivesMatter

Over the weekend, a representative from BTS's management company Big Hit Entertainment confirmed to Variety that BTS donated $ 1 million to Black Lives Matter.

Black Lives Matter Managing Director Kailee Scales told Variety that she is grateful for the iconic contribution of the K-pop group:

"Blacks around the world are suffering right now from the trauma of centuries of oppression. We are moved by the generosity of BTS and its allies around the world who stand in solidarity in the fight for black lives."

To learn more about how you can actively participate and support protesters, click here.

