Last week, K-pop fans helped protect protesters in support of the Black Lives Matter movement by flooding the iWatch Dallas app with fan cameras after the Dallas Police Department asked people to send a "video of illegal activity,quot;.
They also took over the hashtags #WhiteLivesMatter and #WhiteoutWednesday to hide the racist tweets.
A day after K-pop fans took over the hashtags, BTS released a statement on Twitter saying: "We are against racial discrimination. We condemn violence. You, me and everyone have the right to be respected. We will stick together. #BlackLivesMatter. "
Over the weekend, a representative from BTS's management company Big Hit Entertainment confirmed to Variety that BTS donated $ 1 million to Black Lives Matter.
Black Lives Matter Managing Director Kailee Scales told Variety that she is grateful for the iconic contribution of the K-pop group:
"Blacks around the world are suffering right now from the trauma of centuries of oppression. We are moved by the generosity of BTS and its allies around the world who stand in solidarity in the fight for black lives."
