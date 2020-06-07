Bruce Lee before & # 39; Be Water & # 39;: an essential viewer guide to his best movies and TV shows

Bruce Lee is the latest intriguing single issue on an ESPN 30 for 30. "Be Water," a documentary directed by Bao Nguyen that premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in January, makes its cable debut on ESPN on Sunday at 9 pm ET.

For those uninitiated with Lee's legend of life and martial arts, and his groundbreaking crossover in film history before his untimely death in 1973, "Be Water,quot; serves as a huge tribute. But learning about Lee for two hours is just scratching the surface in terms of fully appreciating his short but spectacular film and television career.

As "Be Water,quot; chronicles Lee's significant rise to stardom in overcoming Asian stereotypes, there should be renewed interest in his filmography. Here is an essential guide to immerse yourself in your work:

& # 39; The Green Hornet & # 39; (1966-67)

The main character in the action television series based on the radio drama was portrayed by Van Williams, but Lee dominated the show as Kato, the alleged partner. Dressed in the characteristic black mask and chauffeur outfit, Lee had his presentation party in America thanks to his mastery of traditional Asian martial arts. The unofficial "Batman,quot; show survived only one season, but Lee was on the road to lasting impact with his thrilling fight scenes.

& # 39; Longstreet & # 39; (1971)

Lee also had another leading role on television in this short-lived crime drama about the blind insurance lead investigator, played by James Franciscus. Lee played Li Tsung, a Longstreet fighting instructor. It was an opportunity for Lee to showcase both his mastery and philosophy associated with Jeet Kune Do's Cantonese hybrid martial art.

& # 39; The big boss & # 39; (1971)

Lee's budding stardom in the United States quickly faded because Hollywood producers were still reluctant to give him starring roles in movies and his own television series. But his career skyrocketed again due to his still-booming presence in his native Hong Kong. Embracing her cult following, the film was a smash hit that shot Lee into the global stratosphere of entertainment.

& # 39; Fist of fury & # 39; (1972)

How popular was Lee then? He could make a second explosive movie that outperformed the first at the Hong Kong box office. It was also a monstrous success in Japan, even though the movie's plot centers on Lee fighting Japanese soldiers.

& # 39; The way of the dragon & # 39; (1972)

Since Lee did nothing wrong in Hong Kong as the lead, he brought his friend and fellow martial artist Chuck Norris into the fold in his film debut as Colt, a villain of Lee's character Tang Lung. Lee once again was a huge success abroad, to the point that his star rose again in the United States, where there was an imminent boom in martial arts movies.

& # 39; Game of Death & # 39; (incomplete, 1972)

Another of Lee's friends and disciples, who dated from his days at UCLA, was NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. Abdul-Jabbar, like Norris, also played a villain, "Mantis, the Guardian of the Fifth Floor." Lee took a break from this movie when he was offered a deal he couldn't refuse to star in Hollywood's first box office hit Kung Fu, "Enter The Dragon." Unfortunately, he died before he had a chance to go back and complete "Game of Death," but it was still released six years later.

& # 39; Enter the Dragon & # 39; (1973)

If there's a job you absolutely must see to get the best out of Lee, it would be this big-budget sensation that stands as one of the best action movies ever made. Focusing on the main character named Lee, who faces a variety of enemies, the American film was filmed beautifully in Hong Kong and worked to break down racial and cultural barriers.

& # 39; Dragon: The Story of Bruce Lee & # 39; (1993)

Starring Jason Scott Lee (unrelated) as Bruce Lee and Lauren Holly as his wife, Linda Lee (Caldwell), this is a solid biopic based on her book about their life together. It was a commercial and critical success as a fun but poignant look at Lee's life, which also doubled as a romantic movie made in the early 1990s.

& # 39; Bruce Lee: the journey of a warrior & # 39; (2000)

Broken down into five parts, this earlier documentary on Lee directed by John Little focuses on interviews about Lee and features original footage from "Game of Death." It's part of an overview of Lee's life and work with Jeet Kune Do, part of the deep rediscovery of what became Lee's final film.