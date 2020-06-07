Boston Police: Fireworks group is illegal in Massachusetts

When Boston police responded South of Boston after "numerous calls,quot; about fireworks, a group meeting with the devices told authorities they did not know they were illegal.

Police responded to Gavin Way around 9 p.m. On Friday we found a group of people in the parking lot of the Church of San Pedro "with several packages of fireworks in sight."

Authorities took the fireworks and told the group that they could also be fined.

Police noted that having fireworks is not only illegal in Massachusetts, it is also illegal to legally buy them elsewhere and bring them back to the state.