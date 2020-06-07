Bodies of boy, 5 and man located in search after a boat capsized near Bulli

The body of a man was pulled from the waters south of Sydney hours after authorities located the remains of a five-year-old boy in an overturned boat that had transported four people.

NSW police were called to the scene at Bulli Point near Wollongong around 6.20pm yesterday, along with assistance from the Marine Area Command, PolAir helicopter and Surf Life Saving NSW.

Then a search began that resulted in two men, aged 31 and 23, rescued from the water around 8 pm by the Toll ambulance helicopter and taken to Wollongong hospital for treatment.

The couple has been released from the hospital.

The search was later suspended around midnight due to conditions over the water, and the remaining two people in the boat were reported missing.

The capsized boat was towed to the port of Port Kembla in the early hours of this morning, and police divers found the boy's body.

Authorities later recovered another body, believed to be that of a 28-year-old man, in the water near Corrimal around 1:10 p.m. Not yet formally identified.