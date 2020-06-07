black lives matter protest London police injured violence

Tens of thousands of protesters filled the streets in Sunday's protests, triggered by the death of American man George Floyd – Including a large gathering outside the United States embassy.

Police have launched a cordon around Downing Street, the residence of the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Boris Johnson.

An activist said they wanted a peaceful demonstration.

Police made several arrests when the protests turned violent. (Getty)

"We are not here to harm anyone. Everything is peace. We just need a change." he told 9News.

But the violence in Saturday's protests left 27 metropolitan police officers injured, says the head of the force.

Mrs. Cressida Dick, commissioner of the Metropolitan Police, said that the attacks on the officers were "shocking and completely unacceptable."

"This led to 14 wounded officers, in addition to 13 wounded in earlier protests this week.

The statue of British statesman Winston Churchill outside Parliament was defaced by activists. (Getty)

"We have made a series of arrests and justice will follow. I know that many of those seeking to make their voices heard will be as horrified as I am by those scenes."

Two officers were seriously injured, including the mounted officer who was hit from his horse when he appeared to be shot.

The video posted online showed the horse suddenly jumped, causing his officer to crash into a lamppost and fall to the ground. The loose horse caused panic as it ran through groups of protesters, before returning to the police stables.

The officer suffered a broken clavicle, a broken rib and a punctured lung, according to the Metropolitan Police Federation.

She remains in the hospital in a stable condition after undergoing surgery.

But some protesters claim that the police used aggressive crowd control tactics.

Asia Ahmed, an activist who attended several protests, said "these situations do not come out of the blue."

Thousands of people crowded central London in protests against racism. While they were largely peaceful, some turned violent as night fell. (Getty)

She said she had seen the police "act very aggressively,quot; towards the protesters.

Officers were not wearing protective riot gear during Saturday's daytime demonstration, but as the protests ended in the night scenes they became more tense and officers with protective gear were deployed.