Bill to tighten Colorado's vaccine exemptions moves forward, despite strong opposition – Up News Info

As Colorado lawmakers sat in a courtroom on Sunday afternoon, listening to supporters of a bill to beef up vaccine exemptions, opponents outside the room and outside the Capitol grew louder. They screamed, trampled, and promised not to leave.

Nearly 1,000 people gathered inside and outside the building to protest Senate Bill 163, while ongoing demonstrations for racial justice, sparked by the murder of George Floyd, continued nearby.

A limited audience for the bill that gave proponents and opponents 90 minutes each to testify finally went down the party lines with the Colorado Democrats voting in favor, 7-4.

The bill requires those seeking nonmedical vaccine exemptions to obtain an exception signed by a medical professional or to watch an online educational video about vaccines and obtain a certificate of completion. It also calls for improving the collection of exemption data into a central system with information that will be distributed annually on each school's vaccination rate.

Proponents say the bill is necessary to improve Colorado's low vaccination rates and slow the spread of preventable diseases. Opponents argue that it is taking away the rights and privacy of the parents.

"I understand this is an exciting topic on both sides of the issue, but the evidence is based on science," said Rep. Kyle Mullica, sponsor of the bill.

He added that Colorado doesn't even go as far as other states, some of which have completely eliminated non-medical exemptions, and the bill reflects the provisions due to opponents' concerns.

"The status quo has brought us to where we are today, which is the last in the country (in immunization rates)," said Mullica, a Northglenn Democrat. "Something has to change."

Robert Kennedy Jr., son of the late Democrat Robert F. Kennedy, joined the mostly unmasked protesters who rallied against the bill. Kennedy spoke at the rally and told Colorado lawmakers on the House Health and Insurance Committee that they needed to end the law.

"What they are doing today is antithetical to all the values ​​that the Democratic Party has expressed in more than 200 years of history," Kennedy said.

Although all Colorado Republican lawmakers except Senator Kevin Priola of Henderson, who is a sponsor of the bill, have opposed the bill, the protesters also included groups of people who identified themselves as Democrats.

Much of the divide is framed around science versus deep-seated beliefs, said Rep. Cathy Kipp, a Fort Collins Democrat. Kipp said he listened to all the proponents and opponents, but ultimately his decision was clear.

"We have people with their beliefs trying to drown out the facts, and it seems this is where we are in the world today," he said.

Most Colorado residents support vaccines and exemptions, according to Keating Research surveys. Most medical professionals also endorse the vaccines, and several testified Sunday, including Dr. Sean O’Leary, who specializes in infectious diseases at Children's Hospital of Colorado.

O'Leary said any information included in an educational model would be based on science, not politics.

But opponents also brought their own medical professionals to testify against the bill, saying that not enough information is provided about the risks of the vaccines, as well as the parents of children who they say were injured by vaccines and other vaccine advocates.

Bobby Kennedy makes the crowd angry. "What they are doing today is antithetical to all the values ​​that the Democratic Party has expressed in 200 years of history." #copolitics #colleg pic.twitter.com/bPfd9joCBD – Saja Hindi (@BySajaHindi) June 7, 2020

Denver actor Theo Wilson said some of those in the anti-vaccine movement do not want to be part of it, but woke up to the nightmare of discovering that their children were injured by vaccines. He said he never thought he would align himself with so many conservatives on one issue, but "my only loyalty is what will help my community."

Representative Mark Baisley, R-Roxborough Park, denounced any argument about science being clear.

"We hear powerful testimony today that challenges that scientific belief," Baisely said.

Republican Rep. Tim Geitner of Falcon called parts of the bill offensive and disgusting. He opposed data collection by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Education, which advocates say the state already collects, and a government-sponsored vaccine education video. He also expressed frustrations about the limits to testifying, as did many opponents of the bill and Rep. Dave Williams, a Republican from Colorado Springs.

"For my part, I don't blame any of the people who are outraged because they couldn't hear their voices," Williams said.

But Representative Susan Lontine, chair of the committee, said steps were taken to make the bill heard properly amid a global pandemic. The chairs in the courtroom were separated to meet the guidelines for social distancing. In addition, the Senate had 15 hours of testimony and debate on the bill before the session was suspended in March.

"Saying you didn't get your fair hearing is fundamentally wrong," said Lontine, a Denver Democrat. "That we can't pass a moderate bill to increase our vaccination rates in the midst of a pandemic, well, I don't even have words for that."

The bill is expected to be heard by the entire House this week.