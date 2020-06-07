Beyonce encourages the class of 2020 to be "future leaders,quot; in a powerful speech touching on all current events

Beyonce was one of the many stars who joined YouTube's "Dear Class of 2020,quot; event to wish graduates in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic a warm congratulations. He also took this opportunity to talk about Pride Month, the Black Lives Matter movement, and other important topics.

The superstar had many inspiring and powerful things to say as she encouraged the Class of 2020 to become "future leaders,quot;.

"Congratulations to the class of 2020. You have arrived," he began his address, addressing all those who, like never before in recent history, were unable to have any kind of celebration or graduation ceremony due to the coronavirus quarantine.

Many other celebrities who participated in the event caught their speeches on camera before the tragic death of George Floyd and the protests that followed across the country.

However, that was not the case with Beyonce, who was able to discuss the pandemic and the Black Lives Matter movement.

She of course also reached out to the LGBTQ community, as June is Pride Month, as well as all those who "feel different,quot; in some way.

"For young women, our future leaders, we know that you are about to change the world. I see it. EVERYTHING THE WORLD NEEDS! Do it with love, with excellence,quot; – Beyoncé en # DearClassOf2020 pic.twitter.com/SSTdBq8ssd – Beyoncé Daily (@YonceSource) June 7, 2020

"If you are part of a group called,quot; other ". A group that does not become the center of the stage. Build your own stage and make them see you. Your rarity is beautiful. Your blackness is beautiful. Your compassion, understanding Fighting for people who might be different from you is beautiful. I hope you continue to go out into the world and show them that you will never stop being yourself. That is your time now, "he said during the speech.

The singer encouraged graduates to also learn from all their failures and any difficult experiences they may experience in life, noting that: 'Yes, I was lucky to win 24 Grammys, but lost 46 times … Don & # 39; I don't feel entitled to win. Surrender to the cards that are dealt to you. Losing can be the best motivator. "



