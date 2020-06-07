Beyonce Amplifies Black Lives Matter In Graduation Speech – Up News Info

Beyonce Knowles-Carter Joined Prestigious Guest Speaker List for YouTube Global Virtual Graduation Ceremony Dear class of 2020 on Sunday. The global superstar delivered a speech that not only inspired, but amplified the Black Lives Matter movement and encouraged everyone who ever stood on the sidelines to stand up and be seen.

He began his nearly 10-minute speech thanking the Obamas and congratulating the class of 2020. “You have come here in the midst of a global crisis, a racial pandemic and a worldwide expression of outrage at the senseless murder of another unarmed black man. human being … and you still made it. We are very proud of you ".

She continued: “Thank you for using your collective voice and letting the worlds know that black lives matter. The murders of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor and many others have left us all broken. It has left the whole country looking for answers. We have seen that our collective hearts, when put into positive action, could start the wheels of change. The real change has begun with you, this new generation of high school and college graduates that we celebrate today. ”

She talked about how her parents taught her the value of education and how to be authentic in her actions and celebrate individuality and invest in yourself.

"Some of you may be the first in your family to graduate from college," he said. “Perhaps you did not follow the path expected of you and probably questioned everything about your decision, but know that going out is the best thing you can do for self-discovery. I know how difficult it is to go out and bet on yourself. "

She talked about venturing out on her own, starting her own company in a male-dominated industry, and how scary it was. "I didn't see enough female role models to give me a chance at what I knew I had to do … direct my label and my management company, direct my films, and produce my tours that meant ownership, owning my teachers, owning of my art, owning my future and writing my own story, "he said. "There are not enough black women sitting at the table. So I had to go and cut that wood and build my own table. Then I had to invite the best to sit down. That meant hiring women, strange, helpless men, people who were overlooked and waiting to be seen. "

Then she talked about how executives in big corporations have overlooked some of the best creatives and entrepreneurs because they were women or because of racial disparity. "I have been very proud to provide you with a place at my table," she said. “One of the main purposes of my art for many years has been dedicated to showing the beauty of blacks to the world, our history, our depth, and the value of black lives. I have done my best to tear down the veil of appeasement for those who may feel uncomfortable with our excellence. "

She said that young women are the future leaders and how they make the world go round. "I see you. You are everything the world needs." For the "young kings," he encourages them to "bow to their vulnerability and redefine masculinity" and "lead with heart."

She continues: “To all those who feel different. If you are part of a group called "other," a group that doesn't have a chance to be the center of the stage, create your own stage and have them see you. Your rarity is beautiful, your blackness is beautiful. Your compassion, your understanding, your fight for people who may be different from you, is beautiful. I hope you continue to go into the world and show them that you will never stop being yourself. That it's your time now, make them see you. "

For those who have been marginalized, marginalized, and insulted, Beyonce adds, "Whatever you do, don't let the negativity of people who cast their own doubts on you prevent you from concentrating."

"Turn those criticisms into fuel and motivation to become a beautiful beast," he said. "Respect is everything."

Check out their full video below.