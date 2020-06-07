Berkeley activists organize symbolic funeral to "bury racism,quot; – Up News Info San Francisco

BERKELEY (KPIX 5) – Thousands of people gathered in Berkeley on Saturday afternoon for an unusual protest that found the crowd symbolically burying racism in a park next to Berkeley High School.

Students, young families, and activists came to a funeral to "bury racism," marching down the Martin Luther King Jr. Way and celebrating.

They carried a coffin as part of the symbolic funeral procession.

"Our goal today was to take away racial terror, name it and bury it," said Berkeley City Council member Ben Bartlett.

Silvano Rodríguez, a protester, wore his 49ers Collin Kaepernick jersey in support of the former NFL quarterback who knelt during the National Anthem game during the 2016-2017 season to protest against what he called police brutality and systemic racism .

"If we had listened to him back then when he spoke in 2016, we would not be the nation on fire right now," Rodriguez said,

“Going out to protest is only the first step. Beyond that, we all need to educate ourselves and begin to think critically about how we can make positive change, ”said Derek Popple, a UC Berkeley student.

"It is not going to end here. It is not just a protest. It is the beginning of a movement to make systemic change from the bottom up," said Rosie Steffy.

“We have created another generation of passionate activists as we have witnessed it in the past ten days. We are on the precipice of change, ”said Ramona Tascoe.

The streets were closed in parts of Berkeley around the high school, but reopened in the afternoon when the crowd dispersed. The group was vocal but peaceful.