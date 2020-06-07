Ben Carson Has a Solution to Protest NFL Players: He Just Loves America

Ben Carson just wants everyone to love America.

The United States Secretary for Housing and Urban Development appeared in an interview with CNN's Jake Tapper and explained that if the protesting professional athletes simply explained that they love the United States, they would not be criticized for their behavior.

Ben Carson says Colin Kaepernick and black NFL players protesting police brutality would not be criticized for kneeling if they simply say they love the United States. Problem solved. pic.twitter.com/HiO7ot2kAq – Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) June 7, 2020

My personal feeling is if those players would come out and say, "We love our nation. We are patriots, we love our flag. We honor the memory of those who have died to give us our freedom." But we are protesting the brutality that occurred, and that is why we are doing this, I think it would solve the problem. And I suggest they do that.

Carson, who previously ran for president before accepting a position in the Trump administration, did not directly respond if he agreed with the players' right to protest peacefully. Carson said the protests were about "two completely different things," referring to police brutality and racial injustice, and that the lack of a clear target is "the problem."

It is not the first time that a member of the current US presidential administration. USA He has said or done controversial things regarding the First Amendment and the professional athletes who protest. In 2017 President Trump referred to Colin Kaepernick as a "son of a bitch,quot; while Vice President Mike Pence staged a strike during peaceful protests before a Colts-49ers game in the same year.

Carson's full comments on the CNN interview can be heard and viewed below: